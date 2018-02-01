Any day that involves the humiliation of Alan Grayson is a good day. PolitiFact’s humiliation? Well, that’s just gravy:

We sought out a Democrat and Republican to critique our work in order to try to improve the trust and credibility in fact-checking and PolitiFact. It has become clear our choice of Alan Grayson did not meet that threshold to many. pic.twitter.com/uJuoHhiObI — PolitiFact (@PolitiFact) February 1, 2018

We called Alan a short while ago and informed him that we would be canceling our agreement for him to write on PolitiFact. We remain committed to this experiment, however, and will be seeking out a Democrat to replace Alan. If you have a good suggestion, please reach out. — PolitiFact (@PolitiFact) February 1, 2018

Poor Alan … he didn’t even have time to go shopping for new brass knuckles.

Wow. That was amazingly fast. https://t.co/v0JnEsI4Dx — Daily Kos Elections (@DKElections) February 1, 2018

If mocking this clown show is wrong, we don’t wanna be right.

Somehow this is not The Onion https://t.co/hxRLZlcWWB — Amy Miller (@ThatAmyMiller) February 1, 2018

Well, there you have it, Alan Grayson gets hired and fired in the same day from @PolitiFact. https://t.co/ERu9PROcVM — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) February 1, 2018

Good news is Grayson will take this with equanimity. https://t.co/TyjSHfq4pC — Daniel Foster (@DanFosterType) February 1, 2018

Sources tell me Politifact will replace Alan Grayson with Greg Gianforte — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) February 1, 2018

One might say Democrats slapped some sense into them. https://t.co/6VMDOYe7wX — Federalist Musket (@Patriot_Musket) February 1, 2018

wow we are very good fact checkers https://t.co/CDNrmbSEnk — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) February 1, 2018

The irony being that if they had done the slightest bit of background checking on Alan Grayson… you know, like fact checking, it would have been painfully obvious long before reaching this point. https://t.co/xqAKyWeNXZ — Ordy Packard denied form 1649 (@TheOpulentAmish) February 1, 2018

If you had to be reminded that Alan Grayson is a horrible human being, maybe you shouldn't be running a fact-checking website. https://t.co/2yuQqngNIZ — Chris Antenucci (@chrisantenucci) February 1, 2018

Maybe not.