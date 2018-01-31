As Twitchy told you, proud former Bernie Sanders surrogate Jonathan Tasini found himself thanking God for “working hard today to clean up the stink” after Trey Gowdy resigned and a train carrying GOP members of Congress was involved in a fatal crash. He was rightly torn apart for that, and again after he doubled and tripled down.

But aside from shining a blinding spotlight on yet another vile leftist, this episode also raises an important question:

Didn't a devout follower of your hero, Bernie, shoot up a baseball field full of Republicans? I seem to recall that. — Stephe96 (@Stephe96) January 31, 2018

So do we.

I can’t for the life of me figure out why a BernieBro Shot up a bunch of Republicans…. pic.twitter.com/RbeHR6cx4U — EducatédHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) January 31, 2018

Almost seems like the Left have some serious violent rhetoric issues.