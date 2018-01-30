So, we’re really doing this, huh?

Yeah, this was inevitable … but come on. Can’t we have a break? Just for a little bit?

Watch for yourself (via the Washington Free Beacon):

You guys.

We couldn’t if we tried. Aren’t we lucky we don’t have to? Aren’t we lucky this is real life?

Trending

The really depressing thing is that these are SJWs we’re dealing with. Which means it’s only gonna get worse.

Evidently not.

Flame away!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: espnfighting irishmascotsMax Kellermannotre dame