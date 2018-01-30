So, we’re really doing this, huh?

Where did you think this was going? https://t.co/6R48cdcZwD — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) January 30, 2018

Yeah, this was inevitable … but come on. Can’t we have a break? Just for a little bit?

ESPN Host: Notre Dame’s Fighting Irish Mascot Is Offensive, Needs to Change https://t.co/aAHnTsKIAP — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) January 30, 2018

Watch for yourself (via the Washington Free Beacon):

You guys.

can't make it up https://t.co/36hCEhHHER — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) January 30, 2018

We couldn’t if we tried. Aren’t we lucky we don’t have to? Aren’t we lucky this is real life?

The really depressing thing is that these are SJWs we’re dealing with. Which means it’s only gonna get worse.

Nothing is safe. Just wait until lions, tigers and bears are removed as team mascots because they objectify harmless and innocent animals. We won't even be allowed to use plants because #feelings. — Seth (@RazorTwoZero) January 30, 2018

What, the ESPN ratings aren't low enough? — PetsareNOTdisposable (@LrElias3) January 30, 2018

Evidently not.

As someone who is Irish and a Notre Dame fan I can assure you it's not. — Conor Shea (@MrHankey8170) January 30, 2018

what? lmao they're proud of their mascot. did they not know this or just feel the need to be offended on their behalf? https://t.co/tT01sGo6qe — low energy lauren (@LilMissRightie) January 30, 2018

As an Irish person, I am offended that he said this about the fighting Irish. — kristie 🇺🇸🤷‍♀️ (@xtglamour) January 30, 2018

I'll have more on this later, but suffice it to say that I'm delighted to finally be part of an oppressed segment that requires paternalistic dictates from sports announcers. Is amadán é an fear sin. https://t.co/Gr00JLBMTd — Ed Morrissey (@EdMorrissey) January 30, 2018

Kellerman deserves to get flamed for this idiotic take. What a clown — T Nasty (@thetnasty) January 30, 2018

Flame away!