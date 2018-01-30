In case you hadn’t heard, a bunch Democratic lawmakers have invited DREAMers to be their guests at tonight’s State of the Union Address:

Meet some of the Dreamers who will be present at tonight’s #SOTU. They are representing 800,000 DACA beneficiaries across the 🇺🇸 who need the #DreamActNow! pic.twitter.com/ABA3ATrNPx — Juan Escalante (@JuanSaaa) January 30, 2018

GOP Rep. Paul Gosar is not amused. This afternoon, he took to Twitter to share his thoughts:

Today, Congressman Paul Gosar contacted the U.S. Capitol Police, as well as Attorney General Jeff Sessions, asking they consider checking identification of all attending the State of the Union address and arresting any illegal aliens in attendance. — Rep. Paul Gosar, DDS (@RepGosar) January 30, 2018

Which didn’t go over well with outgoing GOP Sen. Jeff Flake:

This is why we can’t have nice things… https://t.co/2vLHDFvFgq — Jeff Flake (@JeffFlake) January 30, 2018

Which didn’t go over well with Gosar:

This is why you got forced out of office. https://t.co/XWNdJUoEhC — Rep. Paul Gosar, DDS (@RepGosar) January 30, 2018

Oof.

This is why Americans hate Congress https://t.co/9MiTPqumYx — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) January 30, 2018

It certainly doesn’t help.