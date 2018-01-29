We’re starting to wonder if Brian Stelter has a problem. OK, we’re not really starting to wonder … it’s been pretty apparent for a while. See, despite Oprah Winfrey’s reported lack of interest in running for president, Brian just can’t seem to let this thing go:

👇🏼 @GayleKing says Oprah "would be a great president, but only she can make that decision…" https://t.co/DmTGmvVFYT pic.twitter.com/lG6Gmq7XUl — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) January 29, 2018

He retweeted these, too:

Also, Gayle King just casually pointing out that the interview where Oprah said she’s not interested in running for president was BEFORE the Golden Globes —> https://t.co/gAgBcKu5aO — MJ Lee (@mj_lee) January 29, 2018

Oh dear.

It’s never going to end, is it?

Still pushing this nonsense, eh Bri Bri? — Josephine (@sajosephine2017) January 29, 2018

Give it up. Please? — Plains To See (@PlainsToSee) January 29, 2018

Stop — Suzanne Kelleher (@SuzanneKelleher) January 29, 2018

Let it go, Brian. Before you hurt yourself.

This is a banana. Oh sure, Oprah says its an apple. Gayle King says its an apple. All the common sense in the world says it's an apple. But we're CNN and we know better. Banana! — Bryan Farris (@SaveFarrisLSU) January 29, 2018

