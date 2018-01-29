We’re starting to wonder if Brian Stelter has a problem. OK, we’re not really starting to wonder … it’s been pretty apparent for a while. See, despite Oprah Winfrey’s reported lack of interest in running for president, Brian just can’t seem to let this thing go:

He retweeted these, too:

Oh dear.

Trending

It’s never going to end, is it?

Let it go, Brian. Before you hurt yourself.

***

Related:

Is CNN’s Brian Stelter really comparing Oprah’s and Trump’s WEIGHT?

Apple or banana? Brian Stelter uses emojis and half of a Gayle King quote to push Oprah 2020

Confirmed: CNN’s Brian Stelter is really REALLY excited by idea of Oprah running for prez

Not obsessed: CNN’s Brian Stelter manages to drag Oprah into Trump’s s**thole controversy

CNN’s Brian Stelter keeps ‘Oprah for President’ hope alive thanks to this SNL clip

Oprah unable to fully slam the door on presidential rumors with Brian Stelter’s foot wedged in it

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2020Brian StelterGayle KingOprahOprah Winfrey