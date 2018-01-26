Well, guys, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is just beside himself today. You see, this whole tax reform thing is really rubbing him the wrong way. According to Cuomo, the new law unfairly targets Democratic states like his by capping state and local income and property tax (SALT) deductions at $10,000.

So, naturally, he’s planning to sue:

New York, New Jersey and Connecticut are launching a coalition to sue the federal government to reverse the unjust tax law. We will not stand idly by as the federal government attacks the fiscal health of our states. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) January 26, 2018

The new federal tax law destroyed a century-old tax structure between the federal government and the states. New York will sue. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) January 26, 2018

Because of course.

Laws can be changed, or did they not teach you that in law school? https://t.co/lAAZEvdCZZ — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) January 26, 2018

Guess nobody taught him that lowering state and local income and property taxes would be a great fix to New York’s predicament, either.

Yeah. Good luck with that. Or just lower taxes in NY. https://t.co/A5OZof4lmf — Blaknsam (@Blaknsam) January 26, 2018

Why don't you just lower taxes? https://t.co/y6ecW4bxWD — Legal Insurrection (@LegInsurrection) January 26, 2018

It's almost like having your money and your life tied to the federal government's whims is a bad idea, huh? Seems like a good argument for small government, but that's just me, I'm sure. — Annie ❤️📜🇺🇸 99% Swamp = 100% Fed Up (@bloodless_coup) January 26, 2018

It’s not just you. But Cuomo doesn’t have time for actual reflection. He’s way too busy trying to come up with his own ways to screw over New York taxpayers.

BREAKING: @NYGovCuomo announces they'll waste a ton of taxpayer money fighting a losing battle over SALT deduction. https://t.co/EAIFozaNAz — amoylan (@amoylan) January 26, 2018

This is fine… because you have to spend tax dollars to save dollars. 🤷🏻‍♀️https://t.co/bCEgttBjLK — Adam Baldwin (@AdamBaldwin) January 26, 2018

What States like NY and CA are good for, is wasting their constituents taxes on nothing but virtue signaling pandering https://t.co/5CLemORWi8 — Mujahed Kobbe (@Moj_kobe) January 26, 2018

Waste of taxpayer dollars, but nothing new for any of these three states. NY and NJ desperately need a new Hudson tunnel, but they'll waste money on politically-connected lawyers instead. https://t.co/Xee8ghuBmj — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) January 26, 2018

You should be investigated for using taxpayer dollars as a campaign ad masquerading as a lawsuit https://t.co/Lhc5lJnwkg — Mike (@ThePantau) January 26, 2018

No kidding.

Bold move Cotton https://t.co/0UTrzn901m — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) January 26, 2018

Let’s see how this plays out. Oh, wait. We already know how it’ll play out:

I hope people understand just how insane and groundless this lawsuit is. https://t.co/efAOl1xvm4 — Jeff B. (@EsotericCD) January 26, 2018