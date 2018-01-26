Well, guys, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is just beside himself today. You see, this whole tax reform thing is really rubbing him the wrong way. According to Cuomo, the new law unfairly targets Democratic states like his by capping state and local income and property tax (SALT) deductions at $10,000.

So, naturally, he’s planning to sue:

Because of course.

Guess nobody taught him that lowering state and local income and property taxes would be a great fix to New York’s predicament, either.

It’s not just you. But Cuomo doesn’t have time for actual reflection. He’s way too busy trying to come up with his own ways to screw over New York taxpayers.

No kidding.

Let’s see how this plays out. Oh, wait. We already know how it’ll play out:

