Jaw, meet floor.
After Politico’s Seung Min Kim announced that she’ll be joining the Washington Post:
Ok some personal news: I’m joining the @washingtonpost’s amazing White House team to cover the relationship between the Trump administration and Capitol Hill. Thank you to @politico for eight incredible, wonderful years. https://t.co/pXiGfojOae
— Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) January 25, 2018
This tweet went out from GOP Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen’s account:
Hey, @seungminkim, congrats on the new gig! How long till Trump calls u the pretty Asian lady and asks u to give him briefings? https://t.co/aEdibC53h6
— Ileana Ros-Lehtinen (@RosLehtinen) January 25, 2018
Ho. Lee. Crap.
wait. what? https://t.co/rLeNNtfPrb
— T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) January 25, 2018
whoaaaaaaaaaa https://t.co/HfTsXcivWJ
— John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) January 25, 2018
Oh shit Ileana
— LOLOLOL (@whobuysthisjunk) January 25, 2018
Yikes.
Wow, nice own goal…🤦🏽♂️ https://t.co/OKbBnKEZzp
— Peculiarly Random (@Pqlyur1) January 25, 2018
Never let the one you hate go lower than you. Never. https://t.co/u5rJbwDKT0
— (((≠))) (@ThomasHCrown) January 25, 2018
We can’t wait to hear the explanation for this one …
Did someone hack this account? https://t.co/Z2Ah524hlr
— RBe (@RBPundit) January 25, 2018
We sincerely hope so.
I honestly think she was hacked / someone got access to her account.
This is not like the Congresswoman. https://t.co/Kdl1IaHzxH
— RBe (@RBPundit) January 25, 2018