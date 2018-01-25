Jaw, meet floor.

After Politico’s Seung Min Kim announced that she’ll be joining the Washington Post:

Ok some personal news: I’m joining the @washingtonpost ’s amazing White House team to cover the relationship between the Trump administration and Capitol Hill. Thank you to @politico for eight incredible, wonderful years. https://t.co/pXiGfojOae

This tweet went out from GOP Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen’s account:

Hey, @seungminkim , congrats on the new gig! How long till Trump calls u the pretty Asian lady and asks u to give him briefings? https://t.co/aEdibC53h6

Ho. Lee. Crap.

Yikes.

Never let the one you hate go lower than you. Never. https://t.co/u5rJbwDKT0

We can’t wait to hear the explanation for this one …

Did someone hack this account? https://t.co/Z2Ah524hlr

We sincerely hope so.

I honestly think she was hacked / someone got access to her account.

This is not like the Congresswoman. https://t.co/Kdl1IaHzxH

— RBe (@RBPundit) January 25, 2018