Meghan McCain has kinda been kicking some serious ass on “The View” lately. Earlier this month, she let “Fire and Fury” author Michael Wolff have it over his fact-challenged approach to journalism.
Okay, @MeghanMcCain has been *killing it* on @TheView.
— Guy Benson (@guypbenson) January 22, 2018
Yesterday, it was Ana Navarro’s turn to get schooled. And boy, did she get schooled:
More from the Washington Examiner:
“It is not intellectually honest to sit here and say this is completely Trump’s fault,” McCain said, accusing Democrats of playing partisan politics over the shutdown.
“I understand that DACA is a very emotional issue at this point, but most Republicans are on my side on this one, Ana, and it’s really difficult for me to understand sometimes why you still consider yourself a Republican,” McCain continued.
And, as Allahpundit points out:
It’s noteworthy that when McCain puts that question directly to her, she responds, “Because I’m a Hispanic immigrant Latina. I came here through no decision of my own.” But … that’s not a reason to be a Republican (or a Democrat), it’s a reason to support DACA and DREAM. One easy answer would have been “I’m not a Republican anymore, now that Republicanism is defined as Trumpism.” But she doesn’t even offer that. When called on to explain the substance of her continuing identification with the party, she just ducks.
Meghan McCain won this one by a mile.
— bastards of young (@bluejeansradio) January 23, 2018
— Rachel Wagner (@smilingldsgirl) January 23, 2018
— Guy Benson (@guypbenson) January 22, 2018
How dare @MeghanMcCain question why @ananavarro still considers herself a Republican?! Just wow.
— bohemianrhapsody (@KimTrashdashian) January 22, 2018
If you were to read the comments that I’ve been reading on The View’s social media sites they are overwhelmingly not good & say the same thing. Today she overstepped her boundaries, asking Ana Navarro why she was Republican. Newsflash, that’s none of her business & SO NOT COOL 😡
— Liz Yerian (@LizYerian) January 22, 2018
Considering that Ana Navarro markets herself as a Republican, it kind of is McCain’s business. It’s everybody’s business. Because Navarro has made it everybody’s business.
Oh you mean leftists get mad at other opinions and whine about it? I’m stunned. And her Q to Ana was perfect 🔥
— Guy Benson (@guypbenson) January 22, 2018
The response to @MeghanMcCain proves her argument true: too much emotion, not enough facts. https://t.co/tTlbmWSV2K
— Tony Katz (@tonykatz) January 23, 2018
