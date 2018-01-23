Meghan McCain has kinda been kicking some serious ass on “The View” lately. Earlier this month, she let “Fire and Fury” author Michael Wolff have it over his fact-challenged approach to journalism.

Yesterday, it was Ana Navarro’s turn to get schooled. And boy, did she get schooled:

More from the Washington Examiner:

“It is not intellectually honest to sit here and say this is completely Trump’s fault,” McCain said, accusing Democrats of playing partisan politics over the shutdown. McCain said it’s inconceivable that Democrats wanted to attach protection for DACA recipients to the spending bill when they have a March deadline to figure it out. “I understand that DACA is a very emotional issue at this point, but most Republicans are on my side on this one, Ana, and it’s really difficult for me to understand sometimes why you still consider yourself a Republican,” McCain continued.

And, as Allahpundit points out:

It’s noteworthy that when McCain puts that question directly to her, she responds, “Because I’m a Hispanic immigrant Latina. I came here through no decision of my own.” But … that’s not a reason to be a Republican (or a Democrat), it’s a reason to support DACA and DREAM. One easy answer would have been “I’m not a Republican anymore, now that Republicanism is defined as Trumpism.” But she doesn’t even offer that. When called on to explain the substance of her continuing identification with the party, she just ducks.

Meghan McCain won this one by a mile.

Considering that Ana Navarro markets herself as a Republican, it kind of is McCain’s business. It’s everybody’s business. Because Navarro has made it everybody’s business.

Exactly.