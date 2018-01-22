The government shutdown is ending, not with a bang, but with the most pathetic of whimpers:
.@SenSchumer: "We will vote today to re-open the government." pic.twitter.com/fxt5hnzvLh
— Fox News (@FoxNews) January 22, 2018
Soon, the govt will reopen, and we have a lot to do:
• #ProtectDreamers
• Write a budget
• Address health care, veterans, disaster relief, pensions & the opioid epidemic.
The #TrumpShutdown will soon end, but the work goes on.
— Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) January 22, 2018
How embarrassing for Chuck Schumer.
Cloture invoked, overwhelmingly. The pointless & unpopular #SchumerShutdown is ending.
— Guy Benson (@guypbenson) January 22, 2018
Democrats have managed to accede to Republican demands, demoralize their energized base, give a disengaged president a win, and look like they held a meaningless three day government shutdown — all at once.
— Matt Viser (@mviser) January 22, 2018
I doubted it was possible, but Dems have actually lost a shutdown fight. Schumer has agreed to end the filibuster in exchange for practically nothing. Make no mistake: Schumer & Dems caved. What a political fiasco.
— Brit Hume (@brithume) January 22, 2018
You know, at times like this, there’s really only one thing to do: Mock. Mercilessly. And fortunately for the rest of us, Jon Gabriel is on it:
Schumer, the master strategist. pic.twitter.com/09YERDnE0t
— jon gabriel (@exjon) January 22, 2018
#SchumerShutdown pic.twitter.com/BvlroTKTTO
— jon gabriel (@exjon) January 22, 2018
#SchumerShutdown pic.twitter.com/dH9hDwG9hE
— jon gabriel (@exjon) January 22, 2018
Let’s keep this going, shall we?
— Ryan (@alwaysonoffense) January 22, 2018
Yep…. pic.twitter.com/HgI5WxLlsH
— kirk jett (@Jettman62) January 22, 2018
#SchumerShutdown pic.twitter.com/7OFSA8dise
— The Bot Volette (@LauraLMonroe33) January 22, 2018
— (((Robert))) (@deepereyes) January 22, 2018
— kirk jett (@Jettman62) January 22, 2018
— Bob Richards (@BobRichards57) January 22, 2018
— Tim Duren (@Timacious_D) January 22, 2018
Perfect. All perfect.
Lmao! These are great
— The Bot Volette (@LauraLMonroe33) January 22, 2018
More, please!