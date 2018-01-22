The government shutdown is ending, not with a bang, but with the most pathetic of whimpers:

Soon, the govt will reopen, and we have a lot to do: • #ProtectDreamers

• Write a budget

• Address health care, veterans, disaster relief, pensions & the opioid epidemic. The #TrumpShutdown will soon end, but the work goes on. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) January 22, 2018

How embarrassing for Chuck Schumer.

Cloture invoked, overwhelmingly. The pointless & unpopular #SchumerShutdown is ending. — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) January 22, 2018

Democrats have managed to accede to Republican demands, demoralize their energized base, give a disengaged president a win, and look like they held a meaningless three day government shutdown — all at once. — Matt Viser (@mviser) January 22, 2018

I doubted it was possible, but Dems have actually lost a shutdown fight. Schumer has agreed to end the filibuster in exchange for practically nothing. Make no mistake: Schumer & Dems caved. What a political fiasco. — Brit Hume (@brithume) January 22, 2018

You know, at times like this, there’s really only one thing to do: Mock. Mercilessly. And fortunately for the rest of us, Jon Gabriel is on it:

Let’s keep this going, shall we?

Perfect. All perfect.

Lmao! These are great — The Bot Volette (@LauraLMonroe33) January 22, 2018

More, please!