The government shutdown is ending, not with a bang, but with the most pathetic of whimpers:

How embarrassing for Chuck Schumer.

Trending

You know, at times like this, there’s really only one thing to do: Mock. Mercilessly. And fortunately for the rest of us, Jon Gabriel is on it:

Let’s keep this going, shall we?

Perfect. All perfect.

More, please!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: #SchumerShutdownChuck SchumerGIFgifsgovernment shutdownJon Gabriel