We figured Joy Reid would take the Dems’ #SchumerShutdown capitulation pretty hard, but we didn’t realize it would cause her to have an actual psychotic break:

There is nothing so predictable as media spin in favor of Republicans. — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) January 22, 2018

Wow. That one’s a Hall of Famer, for sure.

Huh????? — Like The Groyper🥛🍪 (@RomanLike) January 22, 2018

Have you been hacked https://t.co/b8MCf0s6RJ — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) January 22, 2018

::blink:: WTF did I just read? https://t.co/Jm8zmg4tXE — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) January 22, 2018

Asked, and answered:

LOL There's nothing so predictable as a Joy Reid garbage take wrapped in a lie. — Ordy Packard – Amish Cyber Army (@TheOpulentAmish) January 22, 2018

That pretty much sums it up, yeah.

Ah yes, that notorious media bias in favor of Republicans https://t.co/KRJBD5mkdu — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) January 22, 2018

Imagine it being your job to pretend that the media has a conservative bias https://t.co/jLt8PveJfY — Robert Mariani (@robert_mariani) January 22, 2018

Propagandist Joy Reid claims the media is always behind Republicans, despite the fact that nearly all studies show that the media is the exact opposite. pic.twitter.com/34QCYI6a6v — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) January 22, 2018

Over 90% of newscasts from ABC, CBS, and NBC evening news have been hostile against Republicans, according to a recent study. But that's apparently not enough for MSNBC.https://t.co/RGl3Fx6Wpw https://t.co/3UvoCJ8JN7 — Andrew Mullins (@AndrewWMullins) January 22, 2018

In her defense, she is out of her ever-loving mind.

Joy keeps forgetting she's not in the Mirror Universe anymore. https://t.co/EkLlcomlrS pic.twitter.com/5kO08Qf0pE — Jim Treacher is a dumb pseudonym (@jtLOL) January 22, 2018

When you live in an alternate reality: https://t.co/oUKQFUn01B — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) January 22, 2018

HAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAA You're kidding, right? RIGHT? If not, you've comPLETELY lost your mind. — kristie 🇺🇸🤷‍♀️ (@xtglamour) January 22, 2018

Hahahahahhaahhahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha — Donald Duck Butter (@beaverchewboy) January 22, 2018

You… you can't be serious. — just alan (@anythingbutdem) January 22, 2018

What if she really believes this? https://t.co/LPjmpSt3Wj — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) January 22, 2018

Then she really is beyond help. Which is good news for us, at least.

One of the best tweets I’ve ever seen https://t.co/JwPoogzNsF — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) January 22, 2018

This is the funniest thing I've ever read. https://t.co/dRDFEt7OLp — Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) January 22, 2018

This is my favorite parody account on Twitter https://t.co/xriTuNY28v — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) January 22, 2018