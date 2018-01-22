We figured Joy Reid would take the Dems’ #SchumerShutdown capitulation pretty hard, but we didn’t realize it would cause her to have an actual psychotic break:
There is nothing so predictable as media spin in favor of Republicans.
— Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) January 22, 2018
Have you been hacked https://t.co/b8MCf0s6RJ
WTF did I just read? https://t.co/Jm8zmg4tXE
There's nothing so predictable as a Joy Reid garbage take wrapped in a lie.
Ah yes, that notorious media bias in favor of Republicans https://t.co/KRJBD5mkdu
Imagine it being your job to pretend that the media has a conservative bias https://t.co/jLt8PveJfY
Propagandist Joy Reid claims the media is always behind Republicans, despite the fact that nearly all studies show that the media is the exact opposite. pic.twitter.com/34QCYI6a6v
Over 90% of newscasts from ABC, CBS, and NBC evening news have been hostile against Republicans, according to a recent study. But that's apparently not enough for MSNBC.https://t.co/RGl3Fx6Wpw https://t.co/3UvoCJ8JN7
Joy keeps forgetting she's not in the Mirror Universe anymore. https://t.co/EkLlcomlrS pic.twitter.com/5kO08Qf0pE
When you live in an alternate reality: https://t.co/oUKQFUn01B
What if she really believes this? https://t.co/LPjmpSt3Wj
One of the best tweets I’ve ever seen https://t.co/JwPoogzNsF
This is the funniest thing I've ever read. https://t.co/dRDFEt7OLp
This is my favorite parody account on Twitter https://t.co/xriTuNY28v
If Joy didn’t exist it would be impossible to invent her. https://t.co/0k52sDaJQ3
