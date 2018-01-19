It’s pretty clear at this point that if the government shuts down, Democrats will be to blame. But that’s not stopping them from desperately trying to pin the #SchumerShutdown on Republicans.
Take Sen. Patty Murray, for instance:
Democrats have made it clear we want to keep the government open to continue negotiations and reach a good result. If Republicans reject that and shut down the government, they'll be held accountable by people who will be paying the price for GOP dysfunction. #TrumpShutdown
— Senator Patty Murray (@PattyMurray) January 19, 2018
Republican leaders have spent months refusing to work with Democrats on a long-term extension of the Children’s Health Insurance Program. They have blocked every effort to protect DREAMers in Washington state and across the country.
— Senator Patty Murray (@PattyMurray) January 19, 2018
She may be old, but her flexibility is impressive. Not everyone can twist themselves into an intellectual pretzel like that.
@SchumerShutdown….fixed that for you.
— John Allen (@jlallennh) January 19, 2018
How can it be a #TrumpShutdown when @SenateDems are blocking the bill? #ShumerShutdown
— Michael (@xsnellsx123) January 19, 2018
Republicans aren't the ones refusing to vote on a budget Patty. https://t.co/YWG7mjhd9m
— Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) January 19, 2018
That’s a lie. They are bragging about shutting it down. pic.twitter.com/VbwYaXNif0
— Jamey (@Olmedic) January 19, 2018
You want to keep the government open but you’re voting to shut it down? That’s neat. https://t.co/0ON56Ov4xN
— Will (@Oil_Guns_Merica) January 19, 2018
***
