It’s pretty clear at this point that if the government shuts down, Democrats will be to blame. But that’s not stopping them from desperately trying to pin the #SchumerShutdown on Republicans.

Take Sen. Patty Murray, for instance:

Democrats have made it clear we want to keep the government open to continue negotiations and reach a good result. If Republicans reject that and shut down the government, they'll be held accountable by people who will be paying the price for GOP dysfunction. #TrumpShutdown — Senator Patty Murray (@PattyMurray) January 19, 2018

Republican leaders have spent months refusing to work with Democrats on a long-term extension of the Children’s Health Insurance Program. They have blocked every effort to protect DREAMers in Washington state and across the country. — Senator Patty Murray (@PattyMurray) January 19, 2018

She may be old, but her flexibility is impressive. Not everyone can twist themselves into an intellectual pretzel like that.

@SchumerShutdown….fixed that for you. — John Allen (@jlallennh) January 19, 2018

Republicans aren't the ones refusing to vote on a budget Patty. https://t.co/YWG7mjhd9m — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) January 19, 2018

That’s a lie. They are bragging about shutting it down. pic.twitter.com/VbwYaXNif0 — Jamey (@Olmedic) January 19, 2018

You want to keep the government open but you’re voting to shut it down? That’s neat. https://t.co/0ON56Ov4xN — Will (@Oil_Guns_Merica) January 19, 2018

***

Related:

