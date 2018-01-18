Just when you think Ezra Klein can’t out-hack himself, he swoops in to prove you wrong:

Imagine you're a small country charting a path between Chinese-style autocracy and American-style democracy — which many are right now. How appealing does our model look to you at the moment? — Ezra Klein (@ezraklein) January 18, 2018

Pretty damn appealing, Ezra. Which is a lot more than we can say about you.

is this satire or stupidity? — Billy Sanford (@sanfordbilly) January 18, 2018

Stupidity. Every time.

You're a joke. — Jordan Moellman (@jpmoellman12) January 18, 2018

holy cow, you’re dim — Kevin Craig (@KC11A18A) January 18, 2018

idiotic question — David (@DaveDaMan787) January 18, 2018

Are you really this dumb? — Facts Matter (@convoice) January 18, 2018

When the stupid think aloud. https://t.co/YLirxCRFNy — JWF (@JammieWF) January 18, 2018

We’re a republic. But that’s not the dumbest part of this tweet. https://t.co/p7ecM5OJBH — Amelia (@AmeliaHammy) January 18, 2018

Let us count the ways.

Democracy is messy by its nature. That's what happens when a diverse country disagrees over big things. https://t.co/cD5DDwc5Ek — Jay Cost (@JayCostTWS) January 18, 2018

Its all utterly meaningless if they don't start with a foundation of understood liberty and rights. Otherwise its just a majority oppressing the minority. Democracy is not sufficient. It requires our unique view of inherent rights and a healthy system of checks and balances. https://t.co/6ch7yU5mdQ — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) January 18, 2018

I dunno. China seems pretty appealing when you consider they give you free birthday cake. pic.twitter.com/33EdBMLWU6 — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) January 18, 2018

Fucking awesome, because I don't have to run every internet comment by the government and kill dissidents. — Ron Barker (@wrongnowshutup2) January 18, 2018

Well… In which country does the guy who runs Vox not get jailed or disappeared by tjr government?#micdrop https://t.co/Ob6I0wcxcd — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) January 18, 2018

*gestures to decades of forced abortions and other horrific human rights violations* Um. Fucking ours, Ezra. https://t.co/OhlWgLT6re — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) January 18, 2018

Going to go as far as to say that takes like @ezraklein's reveal a supreme level of self-centeredness. How dare you compare your supposed plight to those truly suffering under autocratic regimes? Pathetic. https://t.co/ykLyYm84cZ — Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) January 18, 2018

Ezra would fucking leap at the chance to be on China's Politburo. https://t.co/uGY7plUzuL — Cuffy (@CuffyMeh) January 18, 2018

Well, he shouldn’t let us stand in his way.

Ezra,

It's time for you get out there and do some travel. Go find out how dark most of this world is. You need some SERIOUS perspective about this country. https://t.co/mzWxbk4HQ1 — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) January 18, 2018

It’d do Ezra some good to get out of the country.

Why don't you go to China or Saudi Arabia and witness a public execution like I have and then answer your own question… — Harry Brubaker 🇺🇸 (@ATKRON_145) January 18, 2018

Whichever one sends you to Gitmo — Mujahed Kobbe (@Moj_kobe) January 18, 2018

