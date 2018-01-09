This afternoon, Donald Trump tweeted about signing the Martin Luther King Jr. National Historic Park Act:

It was my great honor to sign H.R. 267, the “Martin Luther King, Jr. National Historical Park Act,” which redesignates the Martin Luther King, Junior, National Historic Site in the State of Georgia as the Martin Luther King, Jr. National Historical Park. https://t.co/Qe0b6HBFTY pic.twitter.com/QTgaqTawPT — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2018

That’s nice, right? Not to some people.

The President honored a great man. Why all the negativity? — Brent Jones (@brentjones009) January 9, 2018

Because people are awful:

You don’t know who Dr Martin Luther King Jr is and you don’t know what he stood for. 🤡 — Jules Morgan (@glamelegance) January 9, 2018

So, you took a historic site and made it a historic park while cutting Bear Ears National Monument. MKL would be ashamed of you. #MeaninglessAction — seasweetie (@seasweetie62) January 9, 2018

Do you think Martin Luther King would be proud of the fact that you conspired with Russia to steal the 2016 election and therefore making the votes of millions of Americans null and void? — Jason Elias (@Zebop) January 9, 2018

Martin Luther King would had hated you pic.twitter.com/bbU9kcke1T — SLK (@sharonlynnek) January 9, 2018

You represent nothing Dr King stood for! — Hope Radio (@HopeRadio1) January 9, 2018

Dr King would be ASHAMED of Trump’s RACISM! — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) January 9, 2018

pic.twitter.com/Z8lwT0lcKC — Trump is a fucking baby (@LockTrumpUpNow) January 9, 2018

Quit playing — you don't like people of color 👌#BlueWave2018 🌊 — nostromo 🇮🇹 (@StokedToLive) January 9, 2018

You’re not fit to lick Martin Luther King’s boots, you racist traitor. — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) January 9, 2018

On you I smell evil, disease, dementia, hatred, death, and treason. — Tom Wellborn 👓 (@TomWellborn) January 9, 2018

So much for “Love Trumps Hate,” huh?