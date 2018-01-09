This afternoon, Donald Trump tweeted about signing the Martin Luther King Jr. National Historic Park Act:
It was my great honor to sign H.R. 267, the “Martin Luther King, Jr. National Historical Park Act,” which redesignates the Martin Luther King, Junior, National Historic Site in the State of Georgia as the Martin Luther King, Jr. National Historical Park. https://t.co/Qe0b6HBFTY pic.twitter.com/QTgaqTawPT
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2018
That’s nice, right? Not to some people.
The President honored a great man. Why all the negativity?
— Brent Jones (@brentjones009) January 9, 2018
Because people are awful:
— Wise (@TheRealWiseOne) January 9, 2018
You don’t know who Dr Martin Luther King Jr is and you don’t know what he stood for. 🤡
— Jules Morgan (@glamelegance) January 9, 2018
So, you took a historic site and made it a historic park while cutting Bear Ears National Monument. MKL would be ashamed of you. #MeaninglessAction
— seasweetie (@seasweetie62) January 9, 2018
Absolutely not written by you. You don’t care about or understand anything that is MLK. #Racist #StableGenius #Fake #MuellerAintGoingAway #MAGA pic.twitter.com/hrp7ZQ4u6u
— Ruth Ann Share (@RuthShare) January 9, 2018
Do you think Martin Luther King would be proud of the fact that you conspired with Russia to steal the 2016 election and therefore making the votes of millions of Americans null and void?
— Jason Elias (@Zebop) January 9, 2018
Martin Luther King would had hated you pic.twitter.com/bbU9kcke1T
— SLK (@sharonlynnek) January 9, 2018
You represent nothing Dr King stood for!
— Hope Radio (@HopeRadio1) January 9, 2018
Dr King would be ASHAMED of Trump’s RACISM!
— Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) January 9, 2018
— Trump is a fucking baby (@LockTrumpUpNow) January 9, 2018
Quit playing — you don't like people of color 👌#BlueWave2018 🌊
— nostromo 🇮🇹 (@StokedToLive) January 9, 2018
You’re not fit to lick Martin Luther King’s boots, you racist traitor.
— Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) January 9, 2018
On you I smell evil, disease, dementia, hatred, death, and treason.
— Tom Wellborn 👓 (@TomWellborn) January 9, 2018
So much for “Love Trumps Hate,” huh?