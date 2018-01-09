If you’re a big Google user, you might want to take note of this:

Our latest, Google caught red handed. Visit https://t.co/Tebb9yAcNH for more pic.twitter.com/A0NO3nUpUY — Geoffrey Ingersoll (@GPIngersoll) January 9, 2018

An important story from the Daily Caller: Google's new fact-check tool appears to target conservative websites, and… well, basically no one else https://t.co/LWUky26GRk — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) January 9, 2018

More from the Daily Caller:

Google, the most powerful search engine in the world, is now displaying fact checks for conservative publications in its results.

No prominent liberal site receives the same treatment. … When searching for a media outlet that leans right, like The Daily Caller (TheDC), Google gives users details on the sidebar, including what topics the site typically writes about, as well as a section titled “Reviewed Claims.” Vox, and other left-wing outlets and blogs like Gizmodo, are not given the same fact-check treatment. When searching their names, a “Topics they write about” section appears, but there are no “Reviewed Claims.” In fact, a review of mainstream outlets, as well as other outlets associated with liberal and conservative audiences, shows that only conservative sites feature the highly misleading, subjective analysis. Several conservative-leaning outlets like TheDC are “vetted,” while equally partisan sites like Vox, ThinkProgress, Slate, The Huffington Post, Daily Kos, Salon, Vice and Mother Jones are spared.

If you think this sounds super-sketchy … you’re exactly right.

After playing around myself, here are the websites I found that trigger Google's fact-check feature. Almost universally conservative websites, but also white supremacists… and Upworthy. pic.twitter.com/4KQAHmxda9 — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) January 9, 2018

fwiw I googled first three liberal sites I thought should be included (Occupy Democrats, Addicting Info and Right wing watch) and 2 of 3 were included. Addicting Info was not. Whole system is still dumb and they should probably removed it. — Elliott Schwartz (@elliosch) January 9, 2018

From what I can tell, Google does seem to fact-check The Palmer Report and Upworthy, but yes, the feature overwhelmingly targets right-leaning sites, and not all the fact-checks are relevant/accurate. https://t.co/bluM7CAd0w — (((Yair Rosenberg))) (@Yair_Rosenberg) January 9, 2018

I know the liberal reaction will be "hurr durr, those sites do need fact-checking." Let's allow for that. These are the sites that DON'T trigger any sort of fact-check, and I promise you they absolutely should pic.twitter.com/Pktf8wdJ0n — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) January 9, 2018

Something definitely smells rotten. And it gets worse:

Worse, as the Caller story accurately points out, the Google fact-checks will often say the sites "claimed" things they simply never claimed. pic.twitter.com/5Ls9ZKo1rL — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) January 9, 2018

per last retweet, google factchecker debunks claims that, as far as i can tell, no one ever made, and others that are surely debatable. pic.twitter.com/KEU04ii6kK — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) January 9, 2018

and yet sites like Vox, which gets things wrong all the time, doesn't have a single claim against it. — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) January 9, 2018

While the sites being given the “reviewed claims” treatment aren’t exclusively conservative sites, it’s pretty clear that Google has an overwhelmingly anti-conservative bias.

This is fully insane. https://t.co/NRyy4BdUq8 — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) January 9, 2018

Is Lois Lerner working at Google now? — Lisa B. (@politeracy) January 9, 2018

Paging Dr Orwell

Paging Dr Orwell https://t.co/LWsqqP8YQT — Beaker (@PolyfoamPontiff) January 9, 2018

And of course they also use left-leaning Politifact as an arbiter of “truth” in this slanted, Orwellian racket. I’m a Google user, but I’m beginning to wonder if the company wants the business of anyone who remotely thinks like me. https://t.co/pIJVQyFKRT — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) January 9, 2018

It really doesn’t seem like they do, does it?