Jeff Flake’s impending retirement leaves a valuable Senate seat up for grabs. And Joe Arpaio thinks he’s the man to fill it:
Just got off the phone with Arpaio who confirms Senate bid to @NBCNews: "After talking with my wife, I've decided to announce my candidacy for the Republican nomination of the united states senate seat which is vacated by Senator Jeff Flake in Arizona."
— Vaughn Hillyard (@VaughnHillyard) January 9, 2018
Arpaio, 85, tells me there needs to be “fresh blood in DC." https://t.co/28E7L6YNj2
— Vaughn Hillyard (@VaughnHillyard) January 9, 2018
“Fresh blood”?
If DC needs "fresh blood ", why is he running?
— LadyLisa (@LadyLesa) January 9, 2018
That’s a very valid question.
NBC: "Is your age a concern at all? I believe you’re 85?"
Arpaio: "Yeah? So? I’ll gun anybody. What’s the age got to do with it. I’m not going to make a big career out of this like other people running for office. They want to stay there forever. I’m going to do my six years." https://t.co/VhDHly41D8
— Vaughn Hillyard (@VaughnHillyard) January 9, 2018
Arpaio should do at least six years. But not in the Senate; prison might be a better fit.
Joe Arpaio will be 86 in June. I believe this will make him the oldest psychotic lunatic idiot jerk pig to run for the Snate.
— John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) January 9, 2018
Great.
Craziness knows no borders, nor does it have an expiration date.
— Dave Baumann (@dcbowser) January 9, 2018