Jeff Flake’s impending retirement leaves a valuable Senate seat up for grabs. And Joe Arpaio thinks he’s the man to fill it:

Just got off the phone with Arpaio who confirms Senate bid to @NBCNews: "After talking with my wife, I've decided to announce my candidacy for the Republican nomination of the united states senate seat which is vacated by Senator Jeff Flake in Arizona." — Vaughn Hillyard (@VaughnHillyard) January 9, 2018

Arpaio, 85, tells me there needs to be “fresh blood in DC." https://t.co/28E7L6YNj2 — Vaughn Hillyard (@VaughnHillyard) January 9, 2018

“Fresh blood”?

If DC needs "fresh blood ", why is he running? — LadyLisa (@LadyLesa) January 9, 2018

That’s a very valid question.

NBC: "Is your age a concern at all? I believe you’re 85?"

Arpaio: "Yeah? So? I’ll gun anybody. What’s the age got to do with it. I’m not going to make a big career out of this like other people running for office. They want to stay there forever. I’m going to do my six years." https://t.co/VhDHly41D8 — Vaughn Hillyard (@VaughnHillyard) January 9, 2018

Arpaio should do at least six years. But not in the Senate; prison might be a better fit.

Joe Arpaio will be 86 in June. I believe this will make him the oldest psychotic lunatic idiot jerk pig to run for the Snate. — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) January 9, 2018

Great.