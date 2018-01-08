This Oprah 2020 crap isn’t getting ridiculous at all. Not even a little bit:
There are 13 year old Justin Bieber fans that show more restraint than what CNN is showing with Oprah right now
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) January 8, 2018
Think that’s an exaggeration? Think again:
We deserve everything shitty about our politics right now pic.twitter.com/TCF1yurwTp
— Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) January 8, 2018
This is not a drill:
— Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) January 8, 2018
please tell me CNN is just gonna keep this live blog alive for the next two years pic.twitter.com/Y8u93JwZuH
— Steven Perlberg (@perlberg) January 8, 2018
We may not make it that long.
— Ryan (@alwaysonoffense) January 8, 2018
Yeah, that’s about where we’re at right now, too.
— Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) January 8, 2018