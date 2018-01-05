Since so many American liberals are so much smarter than the rest of us when it comes to how much capitalism sucks, entrepreneur and commentator (and Piers Morgan humiliator) Carol Roth has proposed a way for them to experience all the benefits of a socialist utopia:

That’s effing genius.

Trending

We could totally get behind this.

What with all the murders and children starving to death and people dying in the streets there, Venezuela’s always got room for guests.

But should they come back?

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: capitalismCarol Rothexchange programsocialismsocialists