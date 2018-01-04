Jeff Sessions is going after marijuana, and according to Rep. Keith Ellison — that paragon of virtue and justice and harmony — there’s only one possible explanation:

If only Jeff Sessions could just crack down on Jews, Keith would be fine.

Trending

Good Lord. Where would busybodies like Keith Ellison be if they couldn’t cry racism at every turn?

Yep.

Nope.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Jeff SessionsKeith EllisonracismracistWar on Drugs