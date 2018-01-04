Jeff Sessions is going after marijuana, and according to Rep. Keith Ellison — that paragon of virtue and justice and harmony — there’s only one possible explanation:

The war on drugs didn’t stop drug usage; it just ruined a lot of lives. Jeff Sessions is reviving it because he believes in using the criminal justice system as an instrument of racial and economic control of poor people and brown people. https://t.co/XRd8OldE2N — Rep. Keith Ellison (@keithellison) January 4, 2018

If only Jeff Sessions could just crack down on Jews, Keith would be fine.

Good Lord. Where would busybodies like Keith Ellison be if they couldn’t cry racism at every turn?

Congrats.

You just took an issue many on all sides oppose and turned it into an insane racial narrative reasonable people will roll their eyes at and dismiss. Thanks. https://t.co/KnzAuUkCfH — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) January 4, 2018

Yep.

Heh. Did you expect anything more from him? — The Quinntessential (@Quinntessence_) January 4, 2018

Nope.