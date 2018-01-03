How seriously does the Women’s March take women’s rights? This seriously:
The @womensmarch has an impressive zero tweets abt the Iranian protests. Clearly they are a serious feminist movement & not just an anti Trump cadre pic.twitter.com/YOwdDgWRdh
— Harry Khachatrian (@Harry1T6) January 3, 2018
Clearly.
Hey @womensmarch, sent you a DM! pic.twitter.com/WVkRQsU9cR
— Harry Khachatrian (@Harry1T6) January 3, 2018
Wow. Nothing, huh? Imagine that.
— Bobby D. Outdoors (@BobbyD_Outdoors) January 3, 2018
It really is shocking.
Maybe if they wore pussy hats instead of hijabs
— Jeremy Frankel (@FrankelJeremy) January 3, 2018
Ha! That could be the problem.
Or maybe the problem is with the Women’s March.
Women in Iran protesting about rights they don't have. #WomensMarch "protesting" about rights they've never lost.
— JustRoger 🇬🇧🇧🇧🇯🇲🇱🇨 (@RogerPowell8) January 3, 2018
Bingo.