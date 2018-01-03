How seriously does the Women’s March take women’s rights? This seriously:

The @womensmarch has an impressive zero tweets abt the Iranian protests. Clearly they are a serious feminist movement & not just an anti Trump cadre pic.twitter.com/YOwdDgWRdh — Harry Khachatrian (@Harry1T6) January 3, 2018

Clearly.

Wow. Nothing, huh? Imagine that. — Bobby D. Outdoors (@BobbyD_Outdoors) January 3, 2018

It really is shocking.

Maybe if they wore pussy hats instead of hijabs — Jeremy Frankel (@FrankelJeremy) January 3, 2018

Ha! That could be the problem.

Or maybe the problem is with the Women’s March.

Women in Iran protesting about rights they don't have. #WomensMarch "protesting" about rights they've never lost. — JustRoger 🇬🇧🇧🇧🇯🇲🇱🇨 (@RogerPowell8) January 3, 2018

Bingo.