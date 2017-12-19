As Twitchy told you earlier, David Frum white-knighted for WaPo hack Jennifer Rubin, accusing National Review’s Charles C.W. Cooke of a “savagely personal” attack on her. Cooke’s piece on Rubin was indeed savagely personal, if by “savagely personal,” you mean “reasonable and supported by numerous examples.”

Well, anyway, Frum’s asinine hit on Cooke was just what the doctor ordered according to New Republic senior editor Jeet Heer:

People get mad whenever I praise @davidfrum but he really knows the American right. This piece is excellent: https://t.co/d78g62XCTD — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) December 19, 2017

He really knows the American right, or he subscribes to Heer’s preferred narrative? We’re thinking it’s the latter.

How tf would you know whether he gets us or not? — my people call it "maize" (@spongeworthy2) December 19, 2017

He wouldn’t know. At all.

Mr. Frum knows fuck all about the American right. Or anything else. — Mark the Magnificent in Sandy UT (@MarkJDietl) December 19, 2017

He is about as 'Right' as you are. — Now I have a Machine Gun HO HO HO (@M1911_) December 19, 2017

True story.

The piece is atrocious. Read what Cooke actually said about Rubin and the embassy in Israel, then read how Frum represented it. — Jesse Walker (@notjessewalker) December 19, 2017