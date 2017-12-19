As Twitchy told you earlier, David Frum white-knighted for WaPo hack Jennifer Rubin, accusing National Review’s Charles C.W. Cooke of a “savagely personal” attack on her. Cooke’s piece on Rubin was indeed savagely personal, if by “savagely personal,” you mean “reasonable and supported by numerous examples.”

Well, anyway, Frum’s asinine hit on Cooke was just what the doctor ordered according to New Republic senior editor Jeet Heer:

He really knows the American right, or he subscribes to Heer’s preferred narrative? We’re thinking it’s the latter.

He wouldn’t know. At all.

True story.

