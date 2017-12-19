Is there anything more pathetic than an aging rapper hard up for attention? Possibly, but Eminem’s latest attempt at relevance has got to rank right up there:

More from Complex:

“[Trump] makes my blood boil,” Eminem said of the more obvious political moments on Revival. “I can’t even watch the news anymore because it makes me too stressed out. All jokes aside, all punch lines aside, I’m trying to get a message out there about him. I want our country to be great too, I want it to be the best it can be, but it’s not going to be that with him in charge.”

As for the possibility of the alleged POTUS taking the time to tweet a response, Em is ready. “I’m not going to give any away now, but I’ve got lines ready if he says something about me,” he said. “I get almost flustered thinking about him—that’s how angry he makes me.

Em, adding that he once wanted Trump supporters to learn a lesson by getting “fucked,” is also quite supportive of the one thing that could actually bring tidings of comfort and joy: kicking Trump’s neo-Nazi ass to the curb. “I hope he gets impeached,” he said. “I’d be there for that.” Same.