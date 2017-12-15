It takes a special kind of talent to screw women over this badly. Maybe it’s hereditary!

YUGE — Alexis In NH (@AlexisinNH) December 15, 2017

It seems Lisa Bloom, daughter of the illustrious Gloria Allred, has managed to tank the cases of two clients, women who accused Donald Trump of sexual misconduct:

A well-known women’s rights lawyer sought to arrange compensation from donors and tabloid media outlets for women who made or considered making sexual misconduct allegations against Donald Trump during the final months of the 2016 presidential race, according to documents and interviews. California lawyer Lisa Bloom’s efforts included offering to sell alleged victims’ stories to TV outlets in return for a commission for herself, arranging a donor to pay off one Trump accuser’s mortgage and attempting to secure a six-figure payment for another woman who ultimately declined to come forward after being offered as much as $750,000, the clients told The Hill. The women’s accounts were chronicled in contemporaneous contractual documents, emails and text messages reviewed by The Hill, including an exchange of texts between one woman and Bloom that suggested political action committees supporting Hillary Clinton were contacted during the effort.

Oooof. Trump’s accusers may have been telling the truth. They may have been lying. But one thing’s for sure: Lisa Bloom is doing her part to undermine actual victims of sexual harassment or assault, one bad decision at a time.

Lisa Bloom is second only to her mother in her ability to ruin things https://t.co/F1c1MUNfR1 — Griswold Christmas Vacation (@HashtagGriswold) December 15, 2017

Holy cow. Read this!

Bloom is just like her mother https://t.co/PpWld8UMPd — LaurieAnn ✨ (@mooshakins) December 15, 2017

Parting advice: