You should try to judge people not based on the color of their skin, but on the content of their character. Unless you’re a liberal, that is. In that case, skin color should be paramount. Just ask Sally Kohn:

Since that’s the road Sally wants to go down, Ben Shapiro has a great idea to help her on her mission to spread the Gospel of Identity Politics:

Perfect!

In her mad rush to show just how wokefully anti-racist she is, Sally Kohn demonstrated that she’s actually … kinda racist. Whoops.

