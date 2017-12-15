You should try to judge people not based on the color of their skin, but on the content of their character. Unless you’re a liberal, that is. In that case, skin color should be paramount. Just ask Sally Kohn:
The brilliant @Luvvie has compiled a list of all the black women running for elected office in the United States right now. With links to ways you can SUPPORT THEM! https://t.co/OoMpzyyXSk
— Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) December 15, 2017
Since that’s the road Sally wants to go down, Ben Shapiro has a great idea to help her on her mission to spread the Gospel of Identity Politics:
Pretty sure Richard Spencer could supply you a list of all the white men, too, so you can vote based on immutable characteristics rather than qualifications https://t.co/QrqB2W8SqA
— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) December 15, 2017
Perfect!
Zing.
— Ben Krake (@BenKrake) December 15, 2017
Brilliant response!
— John Greene (@spckahuna) December 15, 2017
Bravo Ben!
— Xavier Fatbottom (@XavierFatbottom) December 15, 2017
Ben the political linebacker! pic.twitter.com/6mUEcnBNiz
— NFL Kneelers (@Report_Kneeler) December 15, 2017
In her mad rush to show just how wokefully anti-racist she is, Sally Kohn demonstrated that she’s actually … kinda racist. Whoops.
Support someone based on the color of their skin? I see a racist here.
— Luis Sánchez (@luissanxez) December 15, 2017
Do you even know how racist you sound?
— Andrew Fry (@AF_Fry) December 15, 2017
This is the most racist thing I’ve seen in a while. Why should I vote on the basis of skin color
— GT (@its_GTdawg) December 15, 2017
I appreciate diversity but shouldn't candidates be elected based off of credentials not color?
— David Weissman (@davidmweissman) December 15, 2017
I'll support candidates based on their merits, thanks.
— Theresa Sickles (@tsickles321) December 15, 2017
I prefer to vote for the best candidate. If that happens to be a black woman, she'll have my vote…
— Che Huahua (@_BottomLineGuy_) December 15, 2017
Yes let's support people based on race and not qualifications…..great move
— miketiger24TB (@miketiger24TB) December 15, 2017
Is there also a link that tells why they're qualified? Or are you asking people to decide based solely on skin color?
— Myla (@MewMyla) December 15, 2017
I’ll choose to support candidates based off of their merits and the policies they would like to implement, not color, gender, or religion.
— KingMe (@KingMe142) December 15, 2017
"Because….yknow….identity politics are the lifeblood of the Dem party…so y'all keep voting based on labels instead of merit…." #DivideAndConquer #VictimhoodUberAlles
— CarolinaConservative (@ShaunaJ1776) December 15, 2017
God I hate identity politics. Worst thing ever.
— Tyler Amick (@MickTy96) December 15, 2017