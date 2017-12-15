You should try to judge people not based on the color of their skin, but on the content of their character. Unless you’re a liberal, that is. In that case, skin color should be paramount. Just ask Sally Kohn:

The brilliant @Luvvie has compiled a list of all the black women running for elected office in the United States right now. With links to ways you can SUPPORT THEM! https://t.co/OoMpzyyXSk — Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) December 15, 2017

Since that’s the road Sally wants to go down, Ben Shapiro has a great idea to help her on her mission to spread the Gospel of Identity Politics:

Pretty sure Richard Spencer could supply you a list of all the white men, too, so you can vote based on immutable characteristics rather than qualifications https://t.co/QrqB2W8SqA — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) December 15, 2017

Perfect!

Zing. — Ben Krake (@BenKrake) December 15, 2017

Brilliant response! — John Greene (@spckahuna) December 15, 2017

Bravo Ben! — Xavier Fatbottom (@XavierFatbottom) December 15, 2017

Ben the political linebacker! pic.twitter.com/6mUEcnBNiz — NFL Kneelers (@Report_Kneeler) December 15, 2017

In her mad rush to show just how wokefully anti-racist she is, Sally Kohn demonstrated that she’s actually … kinda racist. Whoops.

Support someone based on the color of their skin? I see a racist here. — Luis Sánchez (@luissanxez) December 15, 2017

Do you even know how racist you sound? — Andrew Fry (@AF_Fry) December 15, 2017

This is the most racist thing I’ve seen in a while. Why should I vote on the basis of skin color — GT (@its_GTdawg) December 15, 2017

I appreciate diversity but shouldn't candidates be elected based off of credentials not color? — David Weissman (@davidmweissman) December 15, 2017

I'll support candidates based on their merits, thanks. — Theresa Sickles (@tsickles321) December 15, 2017

I prefer to vote for the best candidate. If that happens to be a black woman, she'll have my vote… — Che Huahua (@_BottomLineGuy_) December 15, 2017

Yes let's support people based on race and not qualifications…..great move — miketiger24TB (@miketiger24TB) December 15, 2017

Is there also a link that tells why they're qualified? Or are you asking people to decide based solely on skin color? — Myla (@MewMyla) December 15, 2017

I’ll choose to support candidates based off of their merits and the policies they would like to implement, not color, gender, or religion. — KingMe (@KingMe142) December 15, 2017

"Because….yknow….identity politics are the lifeblood of the Dem party…so y'all keep voting based on labels instead of merit…." #DivideAndConquer #VictimhoodUberAlles — CarolinaConservative (@ShaunaJ1776) December 15, 2017