Any volunteers to do a wellness check on Ann Coulter? She seems to be taking the news pretty hard that Senate Republicans have expanded the Child Tax Credit as part of an effort to woo Marco Rubio:

Kristi Noem says refundable portion of child tax credit now $1400, believes Rubio should be able to support the bill. — Kristina L. Peterson (@kristinapet) December 15, 2017

Republicans will expand the child care tax credit, a move intended to win back Marco Rubio's support for the tax bill https://t.co/G9Y3AR1crj — The New York Times (@nytimes) December 15, 2017

OK, she’s taking it really hard:

We singles live empty lives of quiet desperation and will die alone. Now Rubio is demanding that we also fund happy families with children who fill their days with joy. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) December 15, 2017

Oh.

Someone wanna check on Ann? https://t.co/Tk5v047LaP — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) December 15, 2017

I'd love to see a campaign run with this message https://t.co/Wai8d381Q7 — Benjy Sarlin (@BenjySarlin) December 15, 2017

:: Incredible Hulk theme playing :: pic.twitter.com/yPInMcJGFe — Tom Durante (@TomDurante) December 15, 2017

the juxtaposition of these two tweets is so relatable pic.twitter.com/194NLmQtXJ — Haley Byrd (@byrdinator) December 15, 2017

Starbucks cashier: “hi, ma’am, how are you this mor…” Ann Coulter: pic.twitter.com/v518Ir9UtQ — Brooke Rogers 🌻 (@bkerogers) December 15, 2017

Is she just making a joke? I can't tell anymore. https://t.co/3JuDkC8jQy — Ben (@BenHowe) December 15, 2017

This is my new favorite tweet Thank you, Ann https://t.co/IBfnaM6JNT — Woko Haram (@notwokieleaks) December 15, 2017

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional tweets.