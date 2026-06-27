Gavin Newsom Assures Us He’ll Be Taxing Trillionaires After Being Trolled by Elon Musk

California Gov. Gavin Newsom wants to be president so badly. He made a video calling for a national billionaires' tax. He's already driven all of the billionaires out of California with taxes. He's a video we don't expect you to listen to, as there's no point. "It’s time for an economic reset," he says.

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It's time for a national billionaires tax and a new social contract.



10% of Americans own two-thirds of the wealth. Wages have stagnated. The cost of living has skyrocketed.



The system is fundamentally broken.



The federal tax code, a corporate code, and an inheritance code… pic.twitter.com/tLRbUId6yi — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 26, 2026

Elon Musk, who escaped California, had this to say in response to Newsom's national billionaires' tax.

Newsom assured Musk that "we'll" be taxing trillionaires too.

Don’t worry, we’ll be taxing trillionaires even more.



Time to cough up after all that California corporate welfare! https://t.co/TaOzDNzw7C — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 27, 2026

Gavin suddenly trying to drum up some DSA bona fides is hilarious — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 27, 2026

"Economic reset" sounds like commie gobbledygook to us.

And then you can build the high speed rail with Elon's money — Fitzy ¢ent (@fitzyMFNcent) June 27, 2026

Why tax? You’re just going to embezzle more tax revenue — Max (@mad_maximus) June 27, 2026

And they will keep leaving your state in record numbers you absolute muppet. — Richard Cooper (@Rich_Cooper) June 27, 2026

Itemized, publicly accessible budget that we can simply audit before you ask for more money please. — Greggertruck (@greggertruck) June 27, 2026

You're not going to tax Elon. He moved out of your shithole — Cindy (@asheborn57) June 27, 2026

That's why he's calling for a national tax.

We are not a communist country; you don't get to punish your rivals by taking their money through taxes. — NoNewsom28 (@NeverNewsom50) June 27, 2026

Elon’s post is better. — Sarah Sizzle (@sizzle_sarah) June 27, 2026

Newsom has effectively been running for President since 2023 and he still has no idea what to run on. — MAZE (@mazemoore) June 27, 2026

Uh, hey Beavis, uh, heh heh, ah, let’s like go raise some taxes or something and, ah, let’s destroy America like we did, uh, you know, with California or something. — Dic Verbum Verax (@DicVerbumVerax) June 27, 2026

Still can’t believe Butthead is our governor, like legitimately — LA Mom (@warriormomLA) June 27, 2026

Well, we know (sort of) what Newsom wants to do first when he's elected president: raise taxes … but just on billionaires and trillionaires. It's all part of his "economic reset" to redistribute the wealth.

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