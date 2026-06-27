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Gavin Newsom Assures Us He’ll Be Taxing Trillionaires After Being Trolled by Elon Musk

Brett T. | 6:00 PM on June 27, 2026
AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez

California Gov. Gavin Newsom wants to be president so badly. He made a video calling for a national billionaires' tax. He's already driven all of the billionaires out of California with taxes. He's a video we don't expect you to listen to, as there's no point. "It’s time for an economic reset," he says. 

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Elon Musk, who escaped California, had this to say in response to Newsom's national billionaires' tax.

Newsom assured Musk that "we'll" be taxing trillionaires too.

"Economic reset" sounds like commie gobbledygook to us.

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That's why he's calling for a national tax.

Well, we know (sort of) what Newsom wants to do first when he's elected president: raise taxes … but just on billionaires and trillionaires. It's all part of his "economic reset" to redistribute the wealth.

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