Kamala Harris is really, really good at her job. Her job, of course, is to remind us that she’s utterly, jaw-droppingly incompetent.

Earlier this week, she tried to make a strong case against the GOP tax plan. But the most powerful case she made was against California Democrats’ economic policies, policies that have put her state on the road to ruin:

Why is the average deduction $18,000?

Maybe — just maybe — the problem isn’t the GOP’s tax plan.

But it’s the GOP’s fault.

It really is something.

