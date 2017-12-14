Kamala Harris is really, really good at her job. Her job, of course, is to remind us that she’s utterly, jaw-droppingly incompetent.

Earlier this week, she tried to make a strong case against the GOP tax plan. But the most powerful case she made was against California Democrats’ economic policies, policies that have put her state on the road to ruin:

6.1 million California taxpayers claimed the state and local tax deduction in 2015, with the average deduction around $18,000. Eliminating this deduction would hurt hard-working California families. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) December 12, 2017

Why is the average deduction $18,000?

If you pay $18,000 in state and local taxes, you're paying too much in state and local taxes. Maybe you should move. https://t.co/flKNdvjUSW — Mo Mo (@molratty) December 14, 2017

Seriously, an AVERAGE of $18k for a state on the verge of bankruptcy? WTH??? — Mo Mo (@molratty) December 14, 2017

Maybe — just maybe — the problem isn’t the GOP’s tax plan.

At the state level, it’s an excellent indirect illustration of the fact that higher taxes don’t lead to balanced budgets, but merely more out of control spending. It never stops. — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) December 14, 2017

Or California could reduce the taxes it demands from it's citizens. Maybe get spending under control? Nah, that might make the perpetually entitled upset. — chris conard (@ceelook) December 14, 2017

This is a California problem. Stop passing the blame. We hold YOU responsible. — #KarateStyle (@thehalestone) December 14, 2017

Then why not reduce state and local taxes? If you're as concerned about hard-working families (you forgot individuals) as you claim to be, why not work on lowering our taxes? If you don't, then you're not truly concerned. — Michelle (@IAmKateSteinle) December 13, 2017

Lower state income taxes, and problem solved! You're welcome, California. — Ryan Horton (@ryanhorton) December 14, 2017

Or maybe you could actually work for Californians by lowering taxes. they have to work twice as hard because you don't know what you are doing. — Spurlock-Super Size Me Baby (@DetTitanUp) December 14, 2017

Saw a story last night where the "tax by the mile" plan is going into testing in CA. "It's not fair that people who buy expensive hybrids pay less tax." — Federalist Musket (@Patriot_Musket) December 14, 2017

I saw that too. They're nuts — Mo Mo (@molratty) December 14, 2017

But it’s the GOP’s fault.

Progressives bitching about taxes is the weirdest derangement syndrome symptom yet. — Federalist Musket (@Patriot_Musket) December 14, 2017

It really is something.