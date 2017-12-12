In case you missed it, Jimmy Kimmel once again used his expertise as a late-night talk show host to deliver a tear-filled monologue about health care policy, complete with his young son Billy — who just had open-heart surgery last week — in his arms:

Watch this: @JimmyKimmel, cradling his son Billy in his arms, delivers tear-filled plea for Children's Health Insurance Program https://t.co/Vz8KFHDTTE pic.twitter.com/76reQP8tu1 — Marlow Stern (@MarlowNYC) December 12, 2017

So many tears. The tears, you guys.

*Jimmy Kimmel dangles own child off rooftop while proclaiming the GOP tax bill wants to force him to drop him https://t.co/eH0GBaKsZC — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) December 12, 2017

*Jimmy Kimmel puts own child in pen with snapping turtle he named "Mitch McConnell" begs it not to kill it with tax reform. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) December 12, 2017

*Brings toddler out to hot studio lights and screaming studio audience "GOP why are you scaring my kid like this????!!!111" — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) December 12, 2017

I just don't even understand how Kimmel's son is even still alive, what with the GOP tax bill repealing the Obamacare mandate and everything. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) December 12, 2017

My toddler just had open heart surgery last week. Let me put it in front of a screaming studio audience and studio lights because politics or something. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) December 12, 2017

The details of which were spectacularly wrong. https://t.co/fz0qnbvcxn — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) December 12, 2017

Charles, he was holding his baby. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) December 12, 2017

Which makes it even more infuriating, to be honest. It’s pretty much the opposite of classy and sympathetic to use your kid to take cheap political shots. Particularly when those shots are based on misinformation or outright lies.

I get that your beat is usually entertainment, but you should probably do some basic research before writing a story focused on politics or Congress. https://t.co/TgP9dzTaYX — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) December 12, 2017

Almost every word of this is wrong. Forgetting about the tax cut argument, CHIP funding has nothing to do with the Republican tax plan. In fact, Trump just signed stop-gap funding and the person leading the CHIP funding effort is Orrin Hatch (R). pic.twitter.com/6EACjiNcJc — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) December 12, 2017

And the reason this reporter is spreading this nonsense is he is simply taking Kimmel claims, which clearly are once again simply Dem talking points, and spreading them without any research. — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) December 12, 2017

A little research would reveal that Kimmel was once again full of crap. But research is hard.

1) Using his kid to push a political agenda is really getting old 2) That article is insanely biased and dishonest. CHIP has nothing to do with the R tax plan & Hatch, a Republican, sponsored the bill to renew funding through 2022. — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) December 12, 2017

FYI: The House passed a bill to reauthorize CHIP. A majority of Democrats opppsed the bill. CC: @jimmykimmel https://t.co/Xfqixn6YhI — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) December 12, 2017

A majority of what, now?

One last point on this topic. If @MarlowNYC had done even a little research before accusing Republicans of trying to kill CHIP, he would have noted that the House passed CHIP funding in November. Most Dems voted against it. https://t.co/Xw1qS8EgRA — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) December 12, 2017

Awkward.

I understand why Jimmy Kimmel got emotional. Children’s health should be sacred. It is morally reprehensible Republicans have pushed CHIP aside to focus on a ponzi scheme of a tax plan. Worth watching every minute https://t.co/6ZLArZSQ43 — Senator Bob Menendez (@SenatorMenendez) December 12, 2017

Bob Menendez staking out the moral high ground is even more ridiculous when he’s so shamelessly pushing a bogus narrative. Guess he has that in common with Kimmel.

I understand you’ve been busy dealing with your legal issues, but House Republicans passed CHIP funding last month. Most Democrats voted against it. The Senate bill funding CHIP through 2022 was written by Orrin Hatch (R). https://t.co/MVkSyl79yH — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) December 12, 2017

Hi. The House passed a bill to reauthorize CHIP. A majority of Democrats opppsed the bill. https://t.co/LoWTam7FYu — Zach Hunter (@zhunterDC) December 12, 2017

.@jimmykimmel Attacks GOP Over CHIP Funding (Most Democrats Voted Against Funding Back In November) https://t.co/J6KidAtgl9 — Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) December 12, 2017

More from the Washington Free Beacon:

Kimmel criticized Republican lawmakers for putting CHIP on the “back burner” while negotiating a new tax reform plan, “which means parents of children with cancer, and diabetes, and heart problems are about to get letters saying their coverage can get cut off next month. Merry Christmas, right?” “This year they let the money for it expire while they work on getting tax cuts for their millionaire and billionaire donors,” Kimmel said. … Kimmel did not mention that the House passed legislation to fund CHIP for five years last month, despite opposition from Democrats, who opposed how the legislation was paid for. The bill, which passed 242-174, then headed to the Senate, where little action has been taken on it.

You know, this latest shameless stunt doesn’t just further expose Kimmel’s hackery; it exposes the media’s, too.

Here's a fun lesson in bias. Here are some links to the Kimmel monologue from last night about CHIPhttps://t.co/XVUXbWJ55lhttps://t.co/KAewpOZly6https://t.co/JydBlIYIAMhttps://t.co/YGuI4npB8Qhttps://t.co/xinSf9VCRB — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) December 12, 2017

Not a single one of these stories from Wash Post, CNN, CBS or AP does a fact sweep of Kimmel's monologue. That stop gap funding was provided and Democrats voted against ithttps://t.co/jpn7zKCv1t — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) December 12, 2017

Not a single news outlet reported on the facts of the situation. They simply reported on what Kimmel said and allowed it to go unchallenged. @AG_Conservative had a good thread about this. https://t.co/twyPNI1zK2 — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) December 12, 2017

Not a single news outlet was interested in presenting the facts that CHIP was written by a Republican and that most Democrats voted AGAINST it. Because that's not the story they want. They want Jimmy holding his toddler up and crying — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) December 12, 2017

Today journalists and Democrats in congress are retweeting and passing this link around, together. And the rest of us see this and say "Gosh, why aren't you fact checking Kimmel's claims?" — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) December 12, 2017

Instead we get bold soap box declarations over the President's twitter habits and soft drink habits. Your bias isn't in what you report. It comes through in what media ignores. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) December 12, 2017

And that's media's credibility problem. They aren't interested in "Facts first". They want the crying late night comedian using his own kid as a prop while pushing provable and blatantly false information. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) December 12, 2017

If CBS, CNN, AP and others want their credibility back, maybe start there. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) December 12, 2017

I don't care what say Think Progress or Huff Post or Daily Beast spins it. That's who they are. But the Cillizza's and the Stelters and the morning shows all present these clips as facts to their audience and then wonder why we write them off. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) December 12, 2017

"The president should be held to a higher standard" is exactly the problem. Trump can get away with it, because media outlets let people like Kimmel get away with it. It really is that simple. That's exactly how Trump exploits it. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) December 12, 2017

Kimmel is allowed to go on his show, pass blatant falsehoods and Democrat talking points without a single journalist stopping to ask if what he is saying is true. If you're going to make him your conscience, you better own up to it. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) December 12, 2017

"We don't push false information" No but you do omit facts and details of stories and narratives you don't like because it doesn't suit an agenda. This is undeniable. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) December 12, 2017