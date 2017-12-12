In case you missed it, Jimmy Kimmel once again used his expertise as a late-night talk show host to deliver a tear-filled monologue about health care policy, complete with his young son Billy — who just had open-heart surgery last week — in his arms:

So many tears. The tears, you guys.

Which makes it even more infuriating, to be honest. It’s pretty much the opposite of classy and sympathetic to use your kid to take cheap political shots. Particularly when those shots are based on misinformation or outright lies.

 

A little research would reveal that Kimmel was once again full of crap. But research is hard.

A majority of what, now?

Awkward.

Bob Menendez staking out the moral high ground is even more ridiculous when he’s so shamelessly pushing a bogus narrative. Guess he has that in common with Kimmel.

More from the Washington Free Beacon:

Kimmel criticized Republican lawmakers for putting CHIP on the “back burner” while negotiating a new tax reform plan, “which means parents of children with cancer, and diabetes, and heart problems are about to get letters saying their coverage can get cut off next month. Merry Christmas, right?”

“This year they let the money for it expire while they work on getting tax cuts for their millionaire and billionaire donors,” Kimmel said.

Kimmel did not mention that the House passed legislation to fund CHIP for five years last month, despite opposition from Democrats, who opposed how the legislation was paid for. The bill, which passed 242-174, then headed to the Senate, where little action has been taken on it.

You know, this latest shameless stunt doesn’t just further expose Kimmel’s hackery; it exposes the media’s, too.

