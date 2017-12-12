As Twitchy told you, Elizabeth Warren kinda-sorta totally called her Democratic colleague Kirsten Gillibrand a slut today. That certainly seemed like a newsworthy — or at the very least, mockworthy — story. But according to the Boston Globe’s Astead W. Herndon, conservative media outlets taking Warren to the woodshed were cruelly pouncing:

POUNCED!

Ha!

Um, yes. It does. Conservatives didn’t so much pounce as call out Warren for her enormous gaffe.

Sorry, Astead, but this one’s on Warren. Maybe instead of focusing on conservatives’ reaction to her comments, you should focus on, you know, her comments.

Inquiring minds wanna know.

Why won’t the rest of the media do their job and pounce on Warren?

