As Twitchy told you, Elizabeth Warren kinda-sorta totally called her Democratic colleague Kirsten Gillibrand a slut today. That certainly seemed like a newsworthy — or at the very least, mockworthy — story. But according to the Boston Globe’s Astead W. Herndon, conservative media outlets taking Warren to the woodshed were cruelly pouncing:

Conservative media have pounced on Warren's "slut-shame" tweet. pic.twitter.com/nMr15pWgqZ — Astead (@AsteadWesley) December 12, 2017

POUNCED!

This was more of a seizing than a pouncing. Really have to learn how to separate these things. https://t.co/uNn5HIaGiF — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) December 12, 2017

Ha!

To be fair, Warren did sort of misuse the term, right? Seems like it adopts the premise of Trump's suggested innuendo to a certain degree. — Nik DeCosta-Klipa (@NikDeCostaKlipa) December 12, 2017

Agreed. A weird context to use that word and pretty much invites exactly this criticism. — Spencer Buell (@SpencerBuell) December 12, 2017

Um, yes. It does. Conservatives didn’t so much pounce as call out Warren for her enormous gaffe.

Ah, the time-honored "Republicans POUNCE" canard. *yawn* — Chuck Vipperman (@ChuckVipperman) December 12, 2017

Warren calls her colleague a slut. Conservatives pounce — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) December 12, 2017

Sorry, Astead, but this one’s on Warren. Maybe instead of focusing on conservatives’ reaction to her comments, you should focus on, you know, her comments.

The bigger question is… why hasn't the rest of the media? If Trump had made a gaffe like that you think they'd sit it out? — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) December 12, 2017

The question is why hasn't all media "pounced" on a Senator implying that another Senator is a slut? https://t.co/Iv1AoJj0vW — RBe (@RBPundit) December 12, 2017

Inquiring minds wanna know.

The media's job is not to run interference for anyone. Their job is to report the news. If they did their job, Warren would be the one answering questions about why she implied her colleague was a slut. — RBe (@RBPundit) December 12, 2017

Why won’t the rest of the media do their job and pounce on Warren?