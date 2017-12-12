We missed this back when Foreign Policy, aka “the magazine for global politics, economics, and ideas” originally pushed this at the end of November, but better late than never, right?

So, Trump’s bizarre and sometimes borderline unhinged Twitter style puts him on par with the likes of Pol Pot and Hitler? Do we have this straight?

Jeebus.

Not just that, but:

Forever and ever and ever.

