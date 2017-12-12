For such an ineffective leader, Donald Trump sure wields a lot of global influence. Just look at what his decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital has done:

Because of Donald Trump, people are attacking synagogues and burning Israeli flags https://t.co/IAQCGhKP5Q pic.twitter.com/746V0KIKeQ — Newsweek (@Newsweek) December 12, 2017

More from Newsweek:

People were protesting Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. Half of Jerusalem had been envisioned as the future capital of a Palestinian state, if a two-state solution were reached between Israel and Palestine. For many across the Middle East, Trump’s announcement on Wednesday put an end to any chance of a peace agreement by giving Israel what it wanted most without extracting any concessions. Protests in Palestine and the Middle East over the last five days left four Palestinians dead and hundreds injured. Meanwhile, the State Department issued a safety warning for Americans traveling abroad, and the weekend saw an uptick in anti-Semitic attacks. Three people were arrested in Sweden on Sunday for allegedly throwing firebombs at a synagogue in the city of Gothenburg. It was the second anti-Jewish attack in Sweden in just two days, and took place as people gathered to protest Trump’s Jerusalem announcement.

Violent anti-Israel, anti-Jewish protests are unprecedented!

Now you've done it, Mr. President, people are for the first time in recorded history burning Israeli flags and attacking Jews. DAMN IT TRUMP pic.twitter.com/fmr9yvYnyv — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) December 12, 2017

Newsweek must not think very highly of its readership to push a narrative that relies so heavily on all of us being born yesterday.

That’s one way of framing it pic.twitter.com/lDURe6L3Bg — Michael C Moynihan (@mcmoynihan) December 12, 2017

It’s a very stupid way of framing it.

That’s never happened before — Baby It’s Cold Outside (@SwedishChief) December 12, 2017

Awe, that's never happen before? Interesting, all Trump's fault🤔🤔🤔🤔 — rural american mom😘 (@kyelliemae) December 12, 2017

Yeah, I don't recall any persecution of Jews until 2016. Good job, @Newsweek! — WhyteNoize (@InfernalDante86) December 12, 2017

Because nobody ever attacked Jews before Trump recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. 🤔 — Ken Vincent (@kennethv_123) December 12, 2017

That region was so stable before Trump #resist — Dan (@Deans123) December 12, 2017

Everything was just fine until he came along and wrecked it. — A. Prowler (@DanGalvin10) December 12, 2017

Great work as usual, Newsweek.

I think a lot of it has to do with them hating Jews. — Lets Chat About Hats (@HatOnHeadWearer) December 12, 2017

That explanation sounds a lot more likely than all of this being Trump’s fault.

This is why people who both value accuracy and despise Trump find themselves defending the jackass. Truth matters. Unfortunately. https://t.co/30ynpDzkVH — Brian Guy (@ItsThatBriGuy) December 12, 2017

***

