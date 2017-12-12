For such an ineffective leader, Donald Trump sure wields a lot of global influence. Just look at what his decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital has done:

People were protesting Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. Half of Jerusalem had been envisioned as the future capital of a Palestinian state, if a two-state solution were reached between Israel and Palestine. For many across the Middle East, Trump’s announcement on Wednesday put an end to any chance of a peace agreement by giving Israel what it wanted most without extracting any concessions.

Protests in Palestine and the Middle East over the last five days left four Palestinians dead and hundreds injured. Meanwhile, the State Department issued a safety warning for Americans traveling abroad, and the weekend saw an uptick in anti-Semitic attacks.

Three people were arrested in Sweden on Sunday for allegedly throwing firebombs at a synagogue in the city of Gothenburg. It was the second anti-Jewish attack in Sweden in just two days, and took place as people gathered to protest Trump’s Jerusalem announcement.

Violent anti-Israel, anti-Jewish protests are unprecedented!

Newsweek must not think very highly of its readership to push a narrative that relies so heavily on all of us being born yesterday.

It’s a very stupid way of framing it.

Great work as usual, Newsweek.

That explanation sounds a lot more likely than all of this being Trump’s fault.

