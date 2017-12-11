Regardless of who’s occupying the Oval Office, White House press secretary has to be one of the toughest jobs out there. Especially if you’re contending with crap like this:

WATCH: CNN political contributor asks @PressSec "have you ever been sexually harassed?" https://t.co/foDW2VJVCT pic.twitter.com/iW0z1VZPcB — The Daily Signal (@DailySignal) December 11, 2017

Skip ahead to the 14:00 (or -3:50) mark to see CNN political analyst Brian J. Karem ask Sarah Huckabee Sanders this:

“As a woman standing up there talking to us, I know your job is to relate what the president says … Have you ever been sexually harassed, and do you understand— and I’m not saying by the president, I’m saying ever — and, secondly, do you have an empathy for those who come forward, because it’s very difficult for women to come forward?”

Excuse us?

Wtf?!!! — Jorge Padilla (@jhpadillaleal) December 11, 2017

what in the eff — Iris Spoor (@royal_nonesuch) December 11, 2017

That is not your damn business. — Christine Smith (@mamaristine) December 11, 2017

Sheesh, White House correspondent asks Sarah Sanders at daily briefing if she's ever been sexually harassed. How is that appropriate? — Julie Kelly (@julie_kelly2) December 11, 2017

Probably the most disturbing and inappropriate question anyone has asked @PressSecSanders this year and possibly ever. — Johnny Wishbone (@JWishbon3) December 11, 2017

The press sinks lower in the swamp every day. More draining, faster please. — 💥Danger Zone💥 (@R_Optimist) December 11, 2017

I don't know from what wellspring she gets her patience but I wish God would grant me half as much. https://t.co/TBidXTGHCa — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) December 11, 2017

No kidding. Huckabee Sanders handled Karem’s question with a hell of a lot more grace than he deserved.