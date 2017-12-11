Regardless of who’s occupying the Oval Office, White House press secretary has to be one of the toughest jobs out there. Especially if you’re contending with crap like this:

Skip ahead to the 14:00 (or -3:50) mark to see CNN political analyst Brian J. Karem ask Sarah Huckabee Sanders this:

“As a woman standing up there talking to us, I know your job is to relate what the president says … Have you ever been sexually harassed, and do you understand— and I’m not saying by the president, I’m saying ever — and, secondly, do you have an empathy for those who come forward, because it’s very difficult for women to come forward?”

Excuse us?

No kidding. Huckabee Sanders handled Karem’s question with a hell of a lot more grace than he deserved.

