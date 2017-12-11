Yesterday, Ivanka Trump had the chutzpah to tweet about baking holiday cookies. Can you believe it?

Kal Penn couldn’t believe it. In fact, he’s downright disgusted. Because what makes Ivanka’s ostensibly innocent celebration of a holiday tradition truly vile is her choice of music: “C is for Cookie.”

Trending

Wow, he sure told her!

Yeah, no. “Sesame Street” technically does still air on PBS, though HBO took over airing new episodes a while ago. Also, what the hell does Ivanka Trump have to do with PBS’ budget?

We wouldn’t be surprised.

Put your money where your mouth is, Kal. Not that Sesame Workshop needs it.

