Yesterday, Ivanka Trump had the chutzpah to tweet about baking holiday cookies. Can you believe it?

Kal Penn couldn’t believe it. In fact, he’s downright disgusted. Because what makes Ivanka’s ostensibly innocent celebration of a holiday tradition truly vile is her choice of music: “C is for Cookie.”

The song you’re listening to in this video is from Sesame Street which still airs on @PBS. Your budget proposal for PBS was $0. https://t.co/0TGWFpIR3E — Kal Penn (@kalpenn) December 11, 2017

Wow, he sure told her!

Don't need to worry about the oven, cause this tweet right here was the worst BURN you could get! pic.twitter.com/byL9AfdwQT — Rusty Shackleford (@InstigatorRules) December 11, 2017

Yeah, no. “Sesame Street” technically does still air on PBS, though HBO took over airing new episodes a while ago. Also, what the hell does Ivanka Trump have to do with PBS’ budget?

Were you dropped on your head as a child? — Jim Treacher is a dumb pseudonym (@jtLOL) December 11, 2017

We wouldn’t be surprised.

CEO of Sesame Workshop gets $580,000 a year. Licensing revenue was $121 million in 2016. If you care so much about public broadcasting cut a check to PBS yourself but spare us the platitudes. — George Doll (@Georgedoll) December 11, 2017

Put your money where your mouth is, Kal. Not that Sesame Workshop needs it.