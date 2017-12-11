Yesterday, Ivanka Trump had the chutzpah to tweet about baking holiday cookies. Can you believe it?
Holiday Baking! 🍪 pic.twitter.com/6lvfdcJjOv
— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) December 10, 2017
Kal Penn couldn’t believe it. In fact, he’s downright disgusted. Because what makes Ivanka’s ostensibly innocent celebration of a holiday tradition truly vile is her choice of music: “C is for Cookie.”
The song you’re listening to in this video is from Sesame Street which still airs on @PBS. Your budget proposal for PBS was $0. https://t.co/0TGWFpIR3E
— Kal Penn (@kalpenn) December 11, 2017
Wow, he sure told her!
Don't need to worry about the oven, cause this tweet right here was the worst BURN you could get! pic.twitter.com/byL9AfdwQT
— Rusty Shackleford (@InstigatorRules) December 11, 2017
Yeah, no. “Sesame Street” technically does still air on PBS, though HBO took over airing new episodes a while ago. Also, what the hell does Ivanka Trump have to do with PBS’ budget?
Were you dropped on your head as a child?
— Jim Treacher is a dumb pseudonym (@jtLOL) December 11, 2017
We wouldn’t be surprised.
CEO of Sesame Workshop gets $580,000 a year. Licensing revenue was $121 million in 2016. If you care so much about public broadcasting cut a check to PBS yourself but spare us the platitudes.
— George Doll (@Georgedoll) December 11, 2017
Put your money where your mouth is, Kal. Not that Sesame Workshop needs it.