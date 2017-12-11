On today’s episode of Incredibly Bad Ideas:
Pro-Trump super PAC sets Roy Moore up to be interviewed by…a 12 year old girl https://t.co/EEcY26oATg pic.twitter.com/PCb6WJ4oou
— Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) December 11, 2017
No, really. This happened.
This cannot be real, right? I'm gonna assume it's a joke. Right? Gotta be. https://t.co/u3mAUIDLWN
— Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) December 11, 2017
This is Roy Moore and 12-year-old Millie March in front of a fireplace:
Mmmm … how ’bout no?
…yeah, I’ve got nothing. https://t.co/g1lp6s6Oy0
— Johnny Internet (@brodigan) December 11, 2017
This is just so, so bad.
"If Donald Trump were a Democratic mole placed in the Republican Party to disrupt things, how would his behavior be any different?" https://t.co/ILEfiXvIiW
— Ruthless T. Firefly (@BecketAdams) December 11, 2017
That’s a really good question. As are these:
What the — ???? https://t.co/FOnpGtWfEy
— (((Pete Kaliner))) (@PeteKaliner) December 11, 2017
FOR THE LKOVE OF G-D WHY https://t.co/BTiqa0MFQW
— CFPB Director, Sloth Division, Shoshana Weissmann (@senatorshoshana) December 11, 2017
Who thought this was a good idea and where are that girl's parents??? pic.twitter.com/BzDqKBHZYH
— IndictDespotDonnie (@ImpeachForUSA) December 11, 2017
Why would anyone think this was a good idea?
— Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) December 11, 2017
— Isaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaac (@Thorrison) December 11, 2017
Come on. https://t.co/Qk8XDhoy6G
— Mike Warren (@MichaelRWarren) December 11, 2017
Dear Lord!
— DPACE (@DMPACE1) December 11, 2017
Creepy. https://t.co/EHZ6NGiwAd
— Scott Whitlock (@ScottJW) December 11, 2017
Not just your run-of-the-mill creepy, but …
Creepy af https://t.co/JbEnHLNlpy
— Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) December 11, 2017
Totally.
LITTLE GIRL! RUUUUUUUNN!!
— Church Buddeh (@ChercheBuddy) December 11, 2017
Meghan's Law: Corporate HR Training Video https://t.co/sSfkyN8ogs
— Kilgore Trout (@KT_So_It_Goes) December 11, 2017
— Kilgore Trout (@KT_So_It_Goes) December 11, 2017
Did he ask her parents' permission before speaking with her YOU KNOW LIKE THE OLD FASHIONED GUY HE IS https://t.co/nb9AVVdEWW
— BigMcLrgHuge Punch Rockgroin Brick Hardmeat Bob Jo (@BigMcLrgHuge) December 11, 2017
Hello fellow humans
Look I am being interviewed by a 12 year old and not being creepy
See how normal I am
Roy Moore for Senate https://t.co/BTiqa0MFQW
— CFPB Director, Sloth Division, Shoshana Weissmann (@senatorshoshana) December 11, 2017
— Jason L Bauman (@EclecticHonesty) December 11, 2017
"So Judge Moore, what is your school lunches and whether…Judge Moore?"
"What? What's that? Sorry, I was…uh…what were you saying?" https://t.co/HCnUbRyaHz
— Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) December 11, 2017
"Thanks for the interview Millie. Also, what are up to Saturday night?" https://t.co/BUVlIw7WZi
— F. Bill McMorris (@FBillMcMorris) December 11, 2017
"Well aren't you adorable"
"Thank you mister"
"I just wann-"
*quickest cut to commercial ever*
— BigMcLrgHuge Punch Rockgroin Brick Hardmeat Bob Jo (@BigMcLrgHuge) December 11, 2017
I'm sure it will be very probing https://t.co/s1LtmEwY6n
— Griswold Christmas Vacation (@HashtagGriswold) December 11, 2017
Got the advance transcripts of the Roy Moore interview, pretty interesting stuff pic.twitter.com/ZJk8xxuAIf
— Griswold Christmas Vacation (@HashtagGriswold) December 11, 2017
Ugh. Stop the ride. We can’t take anymore.
— CFPB Director, Sloth Division, Shoshana Weissmann (@senatorshoshana) December 11, 2017