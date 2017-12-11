On today’s episode of Incredibly Bad Ideas:

Pro-Trump super PAC sets Roy Moore up to be interviewed by…a 12 year old girl https://t.co/EEcY26oATg pic.twitter.com/PCb6WJ4oou — Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) December 11, 2017

No, really. This happened.

This cannot be real, right? I'm gonna assume it's a joke. Right? Gotta be. https://t.co/u3mAUIDLWN — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) December 11, 2017

This is Roy Moore and 12-year-old Millie March in front of a fireplace:

Mmmm … how ’bout no?

This is just so, so bad.

"If Donald Trump were a Democratic mole placed in the Republican Party to disrupt things, how would his behavior be any different?" https://t.co/ILEfiXvIiW — Ruthless T. Firefly (@BecketAdams) December 11, 2017

That’s a really good question. As are these:

FOR THE LKOVE OF G-D WHY https://t.co/BTiqa0MFQW — CFPB Director, Sloth Division, Shoshana Weissmann (@senatorshoshana) December 11, 2017

Who thought this was a good idea and where are that girl's parents??? pic.twitter.com/BzDqKBHZYH — IndictDespotDonnie (@ImpeachForUSA) December 11, 2017

Why would anyone think this was a good idea?

Dear Lord! — DPACE (@DMPACE1) December 11, 2017

Not just your run-of-the-mill creepy, but …

Totally.

LITTLE GIRL! RUUUUUUUNN!! — Church Buddeh (@ChercheBuddy) December 11, 2017

Meghan's Law: Corporate HR Training Video https://t.co/sSfkyN8ogs — Kilgore Trout (@KT_So_It_Goes) December 11, 2017

Did he ask her parents' permission before speaking with her YOU KNOW LIKE THE OLD FASHIONED GUY HE IS https://t.co/nb9AVVdEWW — BigMcLrgHuge Punch Rockgroin Brick Hardmeat Bob Jo (@BigMcLrgHuge) December 11, 2017

Hello fellow humans

Look I am being interviewed by a 12 year old and not being creepy

See how normal I am Roy Moore for Senate https://t.co/BTiqa0MFQW — CFPB Director, Sloth Division, Shoshana Weissmann (@senatorshoshana) December 11, 2017

"So Judge Moore, what is your school lunches and whether…Judge Moore?"

"What? What's that? Sorry, I was…uh…what were you saying?" https://t.co/HCnUbRyaHz — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) December 11, 2017

"Thanks for the interview Millie. Also, what are up to Saturday night?" https://t.co/BUVlIw7WZi — F. Bill McMorris (@FBillMcMorris) December 11, 2017

"Well aren't you adorable"

"Thank you mister"

"I just wann-"

*quickest cut to commercial ever* — BigMcLrgHuge Punch Rockgroin Brick Hardmeat Bob Jo (@BigMcLrgHuge) December 11, 2017

I'm sure it will be very probing https://t.co/s1LtmEwY6n — Griswold Christmas Vacation (@HashtagGriswold) December 11, 2017

Got the advance transcripts of the Roy Moore interview, pretty interesting stuff pic.twitter.com/ZJk8xxuAIf — Griswold Christmas Vacation (@HashtagGriswold) December 11, 2017

Ugh. Stop the ride. We can’t take anymore.