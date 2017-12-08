Cynthia McKinney may no longer be in Congress …
This person was a Congresswoman. https://t.co/ZINycStIUg
— Akiva Cohen (@AkivaMCohen) December 7, 2017
But she’s still got plenty to say to the American people:
Wonder why ZioCons want your DNA? "And advanced forms of biological warfare that can “target” specific genotypes may transform biological warfare from the realm of terror to a politically useful tool." https://t.co/b3ShGiFMRy
— Cynthia McKinney PhD (@cynthiamckinney) December 4, 2017
Maybe Bernie Bernstein should investigate.
What do you mean by a "ZioCon"?
— YnoJEWSinJUDEA? (@moon_boy9) December 7, 2017
It’s pretty clear what she means: The Jooz are going to use your DNA to exterminate you.
Thank goodness Cynthia McKinney brought this to our attention.
There must be some innate selection bias in politics where only the craziest people ever want to become politicians.
— Matthew Gehring Ⓥ (@matthew_gehring) December 8, 2017