Cynthia McKinney may no longer be in Congress …

This person was a Congresswoman. https://t.co/ZINycStIUg — Akiva Cohen (@AkivaMCohen) December 7, 2017

But she’s still got plenty to say to the American people:

Wonder why ZioCons want your DNA? "And advanced forms of biological warfare that can “target” specific genotypes may transform biological warfare from the realm of terror to a politically useful tool." https://t.co/b3ShGiFMRy — Cynthia McKinney PhD (@cynthiamckinney) December 4, 2017

Maybe Bernie Bernstein should investigate.

What do you mean by a "ZioCon"? — YnoJEWSinJUDEA? (@moon_boy9) December 7, 2017

It’s pretty clear what she means: The Jooz are going to use your DNA to exterminate you.

Thank goodness Cynthia McKinney brought this to our attention.