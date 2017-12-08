Over the years, we’ve seen some pretty sick stuff get pushed by Planned Parenthood.

This may be the sickest thing yet:

The screenshot is there because Planned Parenthood deleted the original tweet. But the post they were promoting is still up.

Danielle Campoamor writes:

Miscarriage and abortion are sisters. Just like my body knew what to do when an abnormal embryo implanted itself in my uterus, my mind knew what to do when a healthy embryo found its way to the soft lining of my uterine wall back when I was 23 years old, in an unhealthy relationship, living paycheck-to-paycheck, unwilling and unable to be a mother. They haven’t always synced up, my body and my mind, but even separately they’ve known what to do at different times in my life. I do not regret my decision to have an abortion.

She goes on to cite late-term “Christian abortionist” Willie Parker:

When I held my son for the very first time, knowing he was a choice I had made, my belief that abortion had been the right decision years earlier only grew stronger. Here he was, a bi-product of my mind and my body finally being on the same page; the end result of me being financially, emotionally, physically, and mentally ready to become a mother. But we, as a culture, have difficulty acknowledging these complexities and accepting a woman’s inalienable right to make her own choices. As Dr. Willie Parker, a Christian abortion provider put it in Life’s Work: A Moral Argument For Choice: “A pregnancy that intimates a baby is not more sacred than an abortion. You don’t become sacred, like Mary, just because you conceived, and the termination of a pregnancy is not the resolution of an error. It is merely one of the reproductive outcomes.

WTAF?!?!? Ummmmm NO. Not anywhere near the same thing. — Courtney (@alaskancourtney) December 8, 2017

Gee, I wonder why Planned Parenthood deleted this??There’s a HUGE difference, you assholes, and f* you for trying to equate the two. https://t.co/cdUG6Xe2aA — Courtney (@alaskancourtney) December 8, 2017

All of you pro-life women who have suffered the horrors of a miscarriage are no different than say, Lena Dunham. pic.twitter.com/fplg8Yr3G8 — Federalist Musket (@Patriot_Musket) December 8, 2017

THIS IS SICK. Implying one who had no choice is the same as the one who actually did make that choice. Absolutely disgusting @PPact deleted it but thank goodness screenshot was taken.

YOU SHOULD BE ASHAMED! But we know you aren't. pic.twitter.com/h3ctxKeJlx — Artist_Angie: Sensei of Sarcasm (@Artist_Angie) December 8, 2017

Possibly the most insensitive, inane, incorrect thing ever uttered by @PPact and that covers a hell of a lot of stupid utterances….. pic.twitter.com/K3W9FfnBFm — the yule loG (@TCC_Grouchy) December 8, 2017

There is a level of evil in your soul I can’t conceive of to write this. https://t.co/ZWrccXC9Wt — EducatédHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) December 8, 2017

Update:

They tweeted it out again. They actually tweeted it out again:

"There is a common misconception that the mom who miscarries is a very different person than the woman who aborts, but I'm here to say there is no difference. I am both of those women." –@DCampoamor https://t.co/si6ejCrgrL pic.twitter.com/mKFfxpwbrm — Planned Parenthood (@PPact) December 8, 2017

But don’t you dare try to mansplain why that view is sick and twisted:

The act of choosing makes it remarkably different. — Denis M Brown (@brown_denism) December 8, 2017

Oh really? No way! Thanks for explaining that, man who will never experience either. — Danielle Campoamor (@DCampoamor) December 8, 2017

When Danielle decided that unborn babies didn’t have any humanity, she lost her own.