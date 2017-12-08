Over the years, we’ve seen some pretty sick stuff get pushed by Planned Parenthood.

This may be the sickest thing yet:

The screenshot is there because Planned Parenthood deleted the original tweet. But the post they were promoting is still up.

Danielle Campoamor writes:

Miscarriage and abortion are sisters. Just like my body knew what to do when an abnormal embryo implanted itself in my uterus, my mind knew what to do when a healthy embryo found its way to the soft lining of my uterine wall back when I was 23 years old, in an unhealthy relationship, living paycheck-to-paycheck, unwilling and unable to be a mother. They haven’t always synced up, my body and my mind, but even separately they’ve known what to do at different times in my life. I do not regret my decision to have an abortion.

She goes on to cite late-term “Christian abortionist” Willie Parker:

When I held my son for the very first time, knowing he was a choice I had made, my belief that abortion had been the right decision years earlier only grew stronger. Here he was, a bi-product of my mind and my body finally being on the same page; the end result of me being financially, emotionally, physically, and mentally ready to become a mother. But we, as a culture, have difficulty acknowledging these complexities and accepting a woman’s inalienable right to make her own choices.

As Dr. Willie Parker, a Christian abortion provider put it in Life’s Work: A Moral Argument For Choice:

Disgusting.

Update:

They tweeted it out again. They actually tweeted it out again:

But don’t you dare try to mansplain why that view is sick and twisted:

When Danielle decided that unborn babies didn’t have any humanity, she lost her own.

