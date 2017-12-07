Way to stick it to Donald Trump, John Lewis!

JUST IN: John Lewis won't attend opening of civil rights museum over Trump's presence https://t.co/WVdm2icwfU pic.twitter.com/Ee20wJOohg — The Hill (@thehill) December 7, 2017

Rep. John Lewis refuses to attend civil rights museum opening with President Trump in attendance https://t.co/MIydqTb46R — TIME (@TIME) December 7, 2017

U.S. Rep John Lewis says he won’t speak at the opening of Mississippi civil rights and history museums, calling it intolerable that President Donald Trump will attend. Lewis made the announcement Thursday. The Georgia Democrat and civil rights icon helped organize the 1964 Freedom Summer targeting segregation in Mississippi. The Saturday ceremony marks Mississippi’s bicentennial of admission into the union. But what was intended as a moment of racial unity and atonement in the state with the largest share of African-Americans is descending into racial and partisan strife after Republican Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant invited fellow Republican Trump to attend.

Civil rights legend @RepJohnLewis declines to attend the opening of the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum due to Trump's presence, calling it "an insult to the people portrayed in this civil rights museum." His statement with @BennieGThompson: pic.twitter.com/0sY3tFNCwT — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) December 7, 2017

So, a Civil Rights hero is going to pass on honoring the Civil Rights movement because of Trump? Yeah, that’s totally taking the high road.

So brave. (This is what qualifies for brave in 2017, right?) https://t.co/WayJjZjCdM — Tony Katz (@tonykatz) December 7, 2017

I think he should be there to be the better man than Trump. — Raevon (@Darkest_Sin) December 7, 2017

Mr.Lewis, Don't you think you should give it a chance? — Linda Cataldo (@lindacataldodip) December 7, 2017

Wow. So much for any type of discussion or understanding. — George M. Vernon (@Geomvernon1776) December 7, 2017

Then stay home. A shame someone of your background won’t be there because they don’t like one person. — ShortGuy (@ShortGuy45acp) December 7, 2017

How petty of Lewis — Ginger (@missamerica2017) December 7, 2017

Lol, nothing could keep me from attending something this important. Stop being petty and man up — nicholas mcalister (@_John_Wayne) December 7, 2017

Bad move. Lewis needs to attend – he can be defiant of Trump but he needs to attend — bruce ellers (@bereasonable2) December 7, 2017

I'm no fan of Trump, but this is an uncivil gesture by Lewis. https://t.co/j7dEX0CajY — Demetrius Minor (@dminor85) December 7, 2017

This is not the battle to pick. This is childish. Take your ball and go home crap. THIS is when you should take the high road Dems. — TruthPursuit (@centrists2020) December 7, 2017

He doesn't belong there anyway since his contribution to the fight for civil rights ended 5 decades ago when he realized he could make $$ selling out our community for a space at the taxpayer trough https://t.co/FQjMQYcXnK — Kira (@RealKiraDavis) December 7, 2017

