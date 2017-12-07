William Shatner smackdowns of SJWs have been an absolute joy to behold. This moment from yesterday is no different.

In response to the news that the term “snowflake” hurts young people’s feelings:

But don't call them snowflakes. pic.twitter.com/fPWWtmrl3E — Raw Material (@ultradesign_be) December 6, 2017

Don't call us snowflakes – it damages our mental health, say young people https://t.co/tmIQbIVGVH — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) December 6, 2017

Shatner graciously said he’d call them something else:

Just when we thought we couldn’t love him any more!

Haha! — Anything Hard (@Anything_Hard) December 6, 2017