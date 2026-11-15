Exit Polls Suggest What Dems Were Thinking About Democracy

Exit poll data illustrates that Democrats believed "democracy" to be a major issue ahead of the 2026 elections.

In the 2026 exit polls, when given a choice of six issues and asked which one was the most important facing the country, the second-largest group, 33%, said "the state of democracy." Of that group, 80% voted Democrat. https://t.co/r6LizW3iRk — Byron York (@ByronYork) November 15, 2026

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That graphic shows that the economy and the "state of democracy" drew the highest percentages, ahead of immigration, healthcare, foreign policy, and crime. The economy in that snapshot is fairly evenly balanced between Republicans and Democrats as to who cares about that issue more than others. In contrast, as is pointed out by Byron York in the preceding tweet, the "state of democracy" was 80-to-20 percent tilting toward Democrats as primary concern about that.

I think people underestimate the role in the 2026 midterms of the mass formation psychosis induced by the likes of NY Times that "democracy" was at stake. — William A. Jacobson (@wajacobson) November 15, 2026

Whether or not democracy is at stake, some voters may have believed it to be before they went into a polling booth and chose the direction of the country. Something was giving them a signal. You can make the case that they are out of touch, but you cannot dismiss it. Something caused a lot of citizens to vote a certain way based on some form of belief that things are not right with our way of government, our way of electing leaders, and our way of living. From that graphic, it seems that Democrats, by an overwhelming margin, held to that. That must evoke a thought as to why that is, why Democrats, in particular, believe that, and why, if so many Democrats are of that opinion, Republicans are not. There may not be a simple answer.

The “saving democracy” crowd seems to have a very serious problem with democracy. The Hill is out with my column on Democrats moving to negate results in the election with which they disagree... https://t.co/tkf0Ltn7tD — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) November 14, 2026

Impeachment may answer it. But it could go to a deeper level.

I'll say it again: when Democrats use the phrase protecting/saving "our democracy" they mean preserving their POWER". A party that likes insecure elections, plans color revolutions, wages relentless lawfare when they lose, and fantasize about political violence a coups are anything but "democratic". — Mark Mendlovitz (@MendlovitzMark) November 15, 2026

A lot of people seem not to understand what the term "democracy" means. Some may recoil at anyone who attempts to correct "democracy" to republic or representative republic. Many may believe democracy does not work for them. They may not believe that their vote counts. Do not pass that off. It would be important to understand what causes them to feel that way. Unlocking that door may not be as simple as you think.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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