Well, looks like we may not have to wait until tomorrow to find out what Al Franken’s big “announcement” will be:

More from MPR:

A Democratic official who has spoken to Al Franken and key aides says Franken will resign his Minnesota Senate seat on Thursday, the official tells MPR News.

The official spoke to Franken and separately to Franken’s staff. A staff member told the official that Franken had gone to his Washington home to discuss his plans with family.

MPR News agreed to withhold the official’s name because the official wanted to give Franken the chance to talk about his decision in his own words.

Well, Franken is fast running out of powerful Democratic colleagues who aren’t willing to hang him out to dry.

So resignation seems like the next logical career move. And if there’s any justice, it’ll be the last career move he’ll ever make.

***

Update:

Hoo boy:

Buckle up, kids.

