Well, looks like we may not have to wait until tomorrow to find out what Al Franken’s big “announcement” will be:

Minnesota Public Radio reporting that Sen. Al Franken will resign tomorrow. https://t.co/pl6IZxOi2I — Niall Stanage (@NiallStanage) December 6, 2017

Breaking: Minnesota Public Radio says that Senator Al Franken is resigning tomorrow. Governor Mark Dayton, a Democrat, will name his successor who will serve until the mid-term elections in 2018. — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) December 6, 2017

More from MPR:

A Democratic official who has spoken to Al Franken and key aides says Franken will resign his Minnesota Senate seat on Thursday, the official tells MPR News. The official spoke to Franken and separately to Franken’s staff. A staff member told the official that Franken had gone to his Washington home to discuss his plans with family. MPR News agreed to withhold the official’s name because the official wanted to give Franken the chance to talk about his decision in his own words.

Well, Franken is fast running out of powerful Democratic colleagues who aren’t willing to hang him out to dry.

Senator Franken’s behavior was wrong. He has admitted to what he did. He should resign from the Senate. — Senator Dick Durbin (@SenatorDurbin) December 6, 2017

Senate Minority @SenSchumer calls on Sen. Franken to resign: “I consider Senator Franken a dear friend and greatly respect his accomplishments, but he has a higher obligation to his constituents and the Senate, and he should step down immediately.” — Emma Loop (@LoopEmma) December 6, 2017

So resignation seems like the next logical career move. And if there’s any justice, it’ll be the last career move he’ll ever make.

Adios — Wayne Obrien (@WayneO361) December 6, 2017

Good. Horrible actions like his MUST have consequences, regardless of if those across the aisle are held accountable or not. — don’t worry STAR WARS will be great (@DanielTheTEMP) December 6, 2017

***

Update:

Hoo boy:

Not accurate, @mpr @Stowydad. No final decision has been made and the Senator is still talking with his family. Please update your story. — Sen. Al Franken (@SenFranken) December 6, 2017

Buckle up, kids.