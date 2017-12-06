We’re gonna need a bigger hankie:
WASHINGTON (AP) — House overwhelmingly votes to kill resolution from Democratic lawmaker to impeach President Trump.
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) December 6, 2017
What? No impeachment? Did Nancy Pelosi sign off on this decision?
— Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) December 6, 2017
You bet she did:
Pelosi and House release joint statement on Al Green’s impeachment resolution: “now is not the time to consider articles of impeachment.” pic.twitter.com/1aSpneYlaa
— Lauren Gambino (@laurenegambino) December 6, 2017
Well, fudge. That’s not gonna go over well the Resistance …
UGH.
— Resonant Muse (@ResonantMuse) December 6, 2017
— Mark Gander (@MarkGander3) December 6, 2017
Are We the People not their BOSSES?
— Anisayni (@anisayni) December 6, 2017
Of course, they do. All complicit. Covering their own backsides. #SMH
— VeryInterestedOne (@one_interested) December 6, 2017
Our bold leaders.
— Lost My Head There (@LostMyHeadThere) December 6, 2017
This is the very reason Pelosi needs to go. Democrats want Trump impeached and she needs to recognize that. The old system of politics is not working we need bold new leadership not the same old political hacks who accomplish nothing.
— Patricia Enochs (@penochs2) December 6, 2017
@marcylauren @NancyPelosi Democrats aka no backbone Party
— obamadailywire™ (@obamadailywire) December 6, 2017
They’re all completely worthless.
— Shannon Shekhani (@ShannonShekhani) December 6, 2017
No surprise there… but is there any possible way this makes them accessory to treason?
— Drug Baldwin💊 (@thedunceface) December 6, 2017
Bless their hearts.