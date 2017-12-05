Samantha is a professional comedienne. She’s also, it seems, a hugger. But she’s not sure what to do right now:
I’m a hugger and this is a tough time for us. If only there was some way we could comfort each other in this time of confusion. I can’t think of anything. Drawing a total blank.
— Samantha Ruddy (@samlymatters) December 5, 2017
Here’s why she’s currently in the midst of a moral dilemma:
People who press their dick up against your body are to huggers as NRA members are to responsible gun owners.
— Samantha Ruddy (@samlymatters) December 5, 2017
Alllllrighty then.
Shouldn't you have to be mildly amusing to be a comedian?
— Angry&Stoned (@Charlestoned420) December 5, 2017
Well, Chelsea Handler’s a comedienne, and she’s not mildly amusing. So clearly the rules have changed.
Huh?
— Blackburn Review©®™ (@BlackburnReview) December 5, 2017
Imagine thinking this made sense. https://t.co/iZblRZN7CS
— Kassy Dillon (@KassyDillon) December 5, 2017
I don't think you get how this works.
— Connor Duffy (@HalesCornersFan) December 5, 2017
You're trying way too hard for the applause of those who agree with your politics.
— Mike Nichols (@gassymcfarts) December 5, 2017
You get paid for this?
— Matt Walker (@walkdesign) December 5, 2017
Imagine thinking it's funny. She holds herself out as a comedian.
— Skippy Miller (@SkippyMiller22) December 5, 2017
I simply cannot grasp this analogy. It’s kinda icky, but stupid.
— Texas Pilgrim (@BrentChipley) December 5, 2017
Huh? Makes zero sense
— Dennis 4 America (@DennisBrown222) December 5, 2017
Give me a moment to try to make sense of this… **still thinking**
— Jennifer (@gingerylocks) December 5, 2017
Just got a hernia trying to figure that one out
— William (@LastWordWilliam) December 5, 2017
I'm sorry you thought this tweet was clever and/or made any sense.
— Dojyo (@zappafoom) December 5, 2017