Oh, you can almost smell the smug that emanated from Michael Ian Black when he tweeted this:

When two of the bots dragging you accidentally use the same fake photo. pic.twitter.com/HbHXG7JcFI — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) December 5, 2017

That’s what one might call a Bad Tweet.

Exactly how stupid are you? — David Walker 🎄 (@D_Walker1773) December 5, 2017

When an idiot is not up to date on current events. https://t.co/FK54yX7Dcj — I am the Common good. (@KesaraRiku) December 5, 2017

The fact that you don't know who that is… is telling. — RK (@rklarr) December 5, 2017

You don't even know who that woman is in those profile pics, do you? Or who that woman WAS…? Fuck you then Michael. -smdh — COGoddess™ (@coloradorebecca) December 5, 2017

Uh, that’s Kate Steinle, she’s a murder victim and people are using that photo in support of justice for her and her family. Where have you been? — Big Chimpin' (@Chimp_HQ) December 5, 2017

That's a photo of Kate Steinle. Pretty big person for you to not know about at the moment. — |||||||||||||||||||||||||||||||||||||||||||||||||| (@yungtweetfaver) December 5, 2017

Oh Michael Sweet, dumb, Michael It's Kate Steinle, maybe you've heard of her? She's been in the news recently, or rather the acquittal of her illegal immigrant murder was. The avi's are a show of solidarity and protest of the decision. — Ordy's handcrafted Yule log (@TheOpulentAmish) December 5, 2017

That's a photo of Kate Steinle. Not knowing that, this week, is revealing. — Lauderdale Vet (@lauderdalevet) December 5, 2017

That's a picture of Kate Steinle. Might wanna delete this. — Alex Q (@Alexjquayle) December 5, 2017

Delete it? And deprive the world of evidence of his brilliance?

Oooooh… the bots are using the photo of a victim of gun violence. https://t.co/EAAHtqupYt — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) December 5, 2017

Kate Steinle’s life mattered, Michael. You ass.

You do get who the picture is of and why they used it, right? — susan price (@sbprice) December 5, 2017

Now I do, yes. Hoping they do the same for other victims of gun violence. Like the kids from Sandy Hook, the victims from Las Vegas, Aurora, or any of the 30k people killed by guns each year in the US. — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) December 5, 2017

Backpedal all you want, Michael. You’ll always be an ignorant jerk.