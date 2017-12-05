Oh, you can almost smell the smug that emanated from Michael Ian Black when he tweeted this:

That’s what one might call a Bad Tweet.

Trending

Delete it? And deprive the world of evidence of his brilliance?

Kate Steinle’s life mattered, Michael. You ass.

Backpedal all you want, Michael. You’ll always be an ignorant jerk.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: gun violenceKate SteinleMichael Ian Black