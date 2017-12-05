While we wait for SCOTUS’ ruling on Masterpiece Cakeshop, Justice Neil Gorsuch has issued a ruling of his own:
Oooh. Justice Gorsuch drags wedding cakes for generally looking good but not, well, having great flavor.
— Scott Shackford [Blue Checkmark] (@SShackford) December 5, 2017
Gorsuch stands up to wedding cakes pic.twitter.com/I4EYOjqZem
— CFPB Director, Sloth Division, Shoshana Weissmann (@senatorshoshana) December 5, 2017
Hey, somebody had to say it.
It needed to be said, honestly.
— Polly Karr (@karr_pe) December 5, 2017
Republicans sacrificed a lot to get this view on the court. https://t.co/BqcJ7r2JX4
— Ben Pershing (@benpershing) December 5, 2017
We know the value of delicious wedding cakes https://t.co/eQyTJKSadZ
— CFPB Director, Sloth Division, Shoshana Weissmann (@senatorshoshana) December 5, 2017
For all the controversy surrounding his appointment, Gorsuch clearly has the right opinion on the seminal issue of our time https://t.co/brsxQXixon
— (((Yair Rosenberg))) (@Yair_Rosenberg) December 5, 2017
This is why my wife and I got a cheesecake wedding cake. Because wedding cake wedding cakes are trash. https://t.co/KYHiLqPia6
— Sonny Bunch (@SonnyBunch) December 5, 2017
5 layers w/ 5 different chocolates for us. For same reason. https://t.co/OmTPZfGLzN
— Brian Faughnan (@BrianFaughnan) December 5, 2017
Why do people even have wedding cakes when there are literally a billion better foods that exist?
;
A gigantic pizza would be far superior to a wedding cake and could also be cut.
Why does no one talk about this common sense reform? pic.twitter.com/LE2zWyo3Xq
— Taqqiya Purveyor (@notwokieleaks) December 5, 2017
Finally, a reasonable, moderate, universally supported ruling from the Supreme Court.
— Mark Maiwurds (@MarkMaiwurds) December 5, 2017
So liberals were right about Gorsuch being extreme – he's going full conservative and banning all wedding cakes https://t.co/3GNH7fgjVV
— CFPB Director, Sloth Division, Shoshana Weissmann (@senatorshoshana) December 5, 2017
Exit idea:
J. Gorsuch deserves immediate elevation to Chief for being so damn right. https://t.co/WYxLfF7zyN
— Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) December 5, 2017