In case anyone was wondering where outgoing GOP Rep. Jeff Flake stands on the Alabama Senate race:

Country over Party pic.twitter.com/JZMTaEYdxQ — Jeff Flake (@JeffFlake) December 5, 2017

There you have it.

Weird. I see this as an alleged pedophile vs a late-term abortion supporter so I’d personally sit this one out entirely as a conservative. But if your idea of a healthy country involves late-term abortion, you do you Senator. Also, good riddance. https://t.co/VvA8F36eme — L (@LilMissRightie) December 5, 2017

Don't want to support Moore, fine. I wouldn't, either. But you're giving $$ to someone who supports partial birth abortion. https://t.co/XDJToYMJ3S — Eric H. (@ericinva) December 5, 2017

It's one thing to denounce Moore. It's another to actively help a Democrat opponent who believes abortion on demand, something Alabama voters roundly reject. This isn't principles, it's payback. https://t.co/Sw6xS7YdP3 — A Girl Has No Name (@Mellecon) December 5, 2017

Symbolism over Substance https://t.co/LYOp8YUGOq — Christopher J. Scalia (@cjscalia) December 5, 2017

I'm a Republican Senator and I'm going to tweet out a picture of a check I'm writing to a Democrat candidate. How many brownie points do I get? — RBe (@RBPundit) December 5, 2017

I can't stand Roy Moore, but it's…different…to financially support his opponent while still a member of the GOP. https://t.co/wp7ONbAzso — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) December 5, 2017

What a time to be alive….a GOP Senator tweeting out a personal check made out to the Democratic nominee in a hot Senate race. https://t.co/86G7UAmmmt — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) December 5, 2017

