Now that Donald Trump has officially and unequivocally endorsed alleged pedophile and GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore, Mitt Romney has come out swinging:

Roy Moore in the US Senate would be a stain on the GOP and on the nation. Leigh Corfman and other victims are courageous heroes. No vote, no majority is worth losing our honor, our integrity. — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) December 4, 2017

There you have it.

Not a Romney fan. But this was well said!!! — Bobbi (@bobbimollohan40) December 4, 2017

This isn't that hard yall. Good for Mitt. (again) https://t.co/dP39vtqeuB — Tim Miller (@Timodc) December 4, 2017

Of course, one could make the pretty convincing argument that the GOP is already past the point of no return …

i have some bad news about your party, bud — Mike Vote Dec 12th Miller (@OtherMikeMiller) December 4, 2017

This is not your Republican party anymore. — DafTb (@willtb) December 4, 2017

Boy, has that ship sailed — michael f (@bunkosquad) December 4, 2017

In any event, guess we won’t have to wait too much longer to see how this whole thing turns out.

Romney vs Trump once again, ladies and gentlemen. — Jayant M (@moudgilj) December 4, 2017

Trump, earlier: “He’s a good man. Mitt’s a good man.” https://t.co/Ozb2oB3Ywx — Michael McAuliff (@mmcauliff) December 4, 2017

Think Trump will be able to resist the urge to reply?

***

Update:

Donald Trump hasn’t responded yet … but Roy Moore has: