Now that Donald Trump has officially and unequivocally endorsed alleged pedophile and GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore, Mitt Romney has come out swinging:

There you have it.

Of course, one could make the pretty convincing argument that the GOP is already past the point of no return …

Trending

In any event, guess we won’t have to wait too much longer to see how this whole thing turns out.

Think Trump will be able to resist the urge to reply?

***

Update:

Donald Trump hasn’t responded yet … but Roy Moore has:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald TrumpGOPMitt RomneyRepublican PartyRoy Moore