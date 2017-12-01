As Twitchy told you, NBC’s Washington affiliate dropped a major bombshell when they exposed the Trump White House for replacing an Oval Office toilet seat in late January.

Obviously, there’s only one explanation as to why the White House would do such a thing:

Racism runs deep. — csd (@csd) December 1, 2017

Man! He is a racist of the ‘southern’ flair. Smh. — Melinda Francais (@MelindaFrancais) December 1, 2017

Ugh. It’s like something out a movie. The Help comes to mind. — JEM (@haguediva) December 1, 2017

Wasn’t that in the movie, The Help? — *~WyldPhoenix~* (@PinkWyldflower) December 1, 2017

Didn't want PoC cooties on it.

Or germs. Just finished reading "The Help," and white families made their black maids use a bathroom just for them because they believed they could catch something from them. — Annalise Ω Brown (@SWFLib) December 1, 2017

Reminds me of "The Help" when Minny was fired for using the toilet inside the house.

Must get rid of everything Obama touched–including the toilet seat. — ElizaB*tch (@mysegovia) December 1, 2017

I bet anyone its because obama used it — jeanne reil (@jeannereil) December 1, 2017

So, Trump refused to sit on Obama's toilet seat in the Oval Office? Isn't that a classic type of racist move? — Amy Brewster (@amybrewster2016) December 1, 2017

I read it as he couldn't take a dump where Obama once sat. — Kathy Dunklee🇺🇸💜 (@pfarrside) December 1, 2017

Trump wouldn’t dump on the same seat as a black man. Obviously. — John (Miller) Barron (@JBarronPR) December 1, 2017

🔥my #1 minion🔥will not sit on the same toilet seat that a black man sat on🔥no matter what🔥 — Satan (@Satans013) December 1, 2017

Whites only. — Jeff Young (@jientho) December 1, 2017

The takes were inevitable. Stupid, but inevitable.

At least trump didn't ask for a new "whites only" restroom (or maybe he did and was refused). — Yossarian (@1954Astro) December 1, 2017

These people need hobbies.