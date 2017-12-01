As Twitchy told you, NBC’s Washington affiliate dropped a major bombshell when they exposed the Trump White House for replacing an Oval Office toilet seat in late January.

Obviously, there’s only one explanation as to why the White House would do such a thing:

The takes were inevitable. Stupid, but inevitable.

These people need hobbies.

