Jennifer Rubin writes at the Washington Post “from a conservative perspective.” You keep that in mind as you read this tweet from her:
Pelosi calls on Conyers to resign, citing ‘credible’ sexual harassment allegations https://t.co/O9yIaprbSL Good for her, at least one party has a zero tolerance position
— Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) November 30, 2017
Um, excuse us?
Wow… That’s a really dumb thing to say.
— Patches O'Houlihan (@Earnest_T_Bass) November 30, 2017
Do you know what “zero tolerance” means?
— SMOD'16 (@PaulWDrake) November 30, 2017
I'm old enough to remember when she called him an Icon.
— Ordy's handcrafted Yule log (@TheOpulentAmish) November 30, 2017
How did you get so divorced from reality? How can you view Pelosi s position as principled rather than the political expediency it clearly is?
— the forgetler (@FORGETLER) November 30, 2017
Franken!!!
— Neil Derrough (@milolj) November 30, 2017
Al Franken is a Democrat, you pathetic hack.
— J.G. Petruna (@jgpetruna) November 30, 2017
Wait…
Did she just….
This is unhinged lunacy.
AL FRANKEN??? https://t.co/yHMqsIdVB1
— RBe (@RBPundit) November 30, 2017
I haven't heard her call on Al Franken to resign, so there are zero parties with "zero tolerance" as their position.
— Jason Donker (@JasonDonker) November 30, 2017
zero tolerance? You are joking, right? What about Al "cop a feel" Franken? New allegations on him are coming out almost daily.
— Paul Dzielinski (@Pdzielinski) November 30, 2017
That's a joke. Franken remains. Bill Clinton still a hero.
— Deplorable Latino (@Obdurate1A) November 30, 2017
The party of Ted "Killed a Woman" Kennedy and Bill "Raped a Few More" Clinton has a zero-tolerance position?
You are beyond parody. https://t.co/4WZN1t4KK6
— L (@LilMissRightie) November 30, 2017
Anyone who claims Democrats have a zero tolerance policy on sexual harassers is a Democrat partisan.
Looking at you, @JRubinBlogger.
— RBe (@RBPundit) November 30, 2017
I think WashPo needs to remove the "conservative blogger" creds on Rubin after that.
She's clearly a Democrat partisan at this point.
— RBe (@RBPundit) November 30, 2017