Bias? What bias? The New York Times wouldn’t know anything about that. They’re just doing God’s work, you know:

This morning, the Times editorial board is tweeting here to urge the Senate to reject a tax bill that hurts the middle class & the nation's fiscal health. #thetaxbillhurts — NYT Opinion (@nytopinion) November 29, 2017

Here’s what they’ve been up to today:

"Senator Susan Collins of Maine has correctly noted that any temporary tax cuts for the middle class would be more than offset by the higher cost of health insurance — a good reason for her to vote against the bill." https://t.co/bHYJcMTMjU pic.twitter.com/NgfvgnOypL — NYT Opinion (@nytopinion) November 29, 2017

Call Kansas Senator @JerryMoran at (202) 224-6521 and remind him that the Senate tax bill would add more than $1.4 trillion to the deficit over 10 years without helping the middle class. #thetaxbillhurts pic.twitter.com/2UNbX9LUQE — NYT Opinion (@nytopinion) November 29, 2017

Contact @SenJohnMcCain and @JeffFlake, particularly if you live in Arizona, and tell them to oppose the tax bill: It would add more than $1.4 trillion to the deficit over 10 years without helping the middle class. #thetaxbillhurts

Flake: (202) 224-4521

McCain: (202) 224-2235 pic.twitter.com/PvXI1b3Xd4 — NYT Opinion (@nytopinion) November 29, 2017

Contact @LisaMurkowski, (202) 224-6665, particularly if you live in Alaska, to say she should oppose the Senate tax bill because it would drive up the cost of health insurance by repealing Obamacare's individual mandate. #thetaxbillhurts pic.twitter.com/vL9y3zAaF6 — NYT Opinion (@nytopinion) November 29, 2017

Any temporary tax cuts for the middle class would be more than offset by the higher cost of health insurance — a good reason to vote against the tax bill. https://t.co/oSSXZ7H1H3 Tell your senators today: https://t.co/0AtZRQGvM5 #thetaxbillhurts pic.twitter.com/jqjW6cFbuJ — NYT Opinion (@nytopinion) November 29, 2017

The Editorial Board is urging @SenBobCorker to vote against the Senate tax bill because it would increase the federal deficit by more than $1.4 trillion. He’s said he would vote against the bill if it added “one penny to the deficit.” Contact him and tell him #thetaxbillhurts pic.twitter.com/JamVGLnvVO — NYT Opinion (@nytopinion) November 29, 2017

Well, gosh.

Something smells awfully rotten about this, New York Times …

When did the Times opinion page become an issue advocacy organization? https://t.co/oRMttZjeKL — Josh Barro (@jbarro) November 29, 2017

Remember when journalists were offended when conservatives compared media to a Super PAC? https://t.co/gWwNABIuOk — BT (@back_ttys) November 29, 2017

You can no longer even pretend to be objective and unbiased. — Truitt Renaud (@rural_outlook) November 29, 2017

"The NYT Editorial Board is temporarily taking over this acct. to urge the Senate to reject a tax bill that hurts the middle class and the nation's fiscal health" — this seems like some pretty serious line-blurring. https://t.co/421jBqgWAQ — Niv Elis (@NivElis) November 29, 2017

I know this is the opinion section, but this is actively damaging to the idea of a non-partisan press https://t.co/yAMWes5u2b — Deck the Halls with Math (@politicalmath) November 29, 2017

I get the difference between opinion and editorial, but it's still quite jarring to see a New York Times account tweeting like a Democratic Party organization https://t.co/uQ2sNiVgzy — Logan Dobson (@LoganDobson) November 29, 2017

Also this text and graphic is not in the piece. It's the NYT itself pushing this. https://t.co/q3FWXutJUu — neontaster 🚟 (@neontaster) November 29, 2017

They aren’t even linking to an opinion piece! Just a cold CTA to oppose tax reform from the NYT. Unreal https://t.co/w2UiFCGe5E — Andrew Clark (@AndrewHClark) November 29, 2017

This raises an important question:

Can we stop pretending the NYTs is journalism? https://t.co/F3zjErQbYz — EducatédHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) November 29, 2017

Yes, please.

This is not journalism pic.twitter.com/z1Qu8Ul5Hk — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) November 29, 2017

No. It most certainly isn’t.

huh. This doesn't look like journalism to me https://t.co/ER1VTAEstT — CFPB Director, Sloth Division, Shoshana Weissmann (@senatorshoshana) November 29, 2017

That’s because it’s straight-up political activism.

Direct political activism. Also, NYT never tweeted Dems' phone numbers asking readers to phone Congress to oppose Obamacare, which dramatically drove up the cost of health insurance. https://t.co/6Oa7tnZ1M7 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) November 29, 2017

Does this mean the Times is coming out as being an activist organization rather than a news outlet? https://t.co/26CMucYDtF — It's Only Words (@itsonlywords) November 29, 2017

I get opinion journalism, but advocacy is different — CFPB Director, Sloth Division, Shoshana Weissmann (@senatorshoshana) November 29, 2017

This isn't commentary, it's political organizing. The kind of thing you see from actual Dem activists on social media. https://t.co/Z7HmXLMStF — Griswold Christmas Vacation (@HashtagGriswold) November 29, 2017

WOW. Straight up advocacy from the "paper of record" What a joke https://t.co/glVM5qUCJV — Meech (@michi83) November 29, 2017

I can't remember a big newspaper (even under the guise of "opinion") ever using its brand to directly activate voters to deluge a lawmaker with demands. Not a good look for the Times. https://t.co/mWzpJ8TQeO — David Martosko (@dmartosko) November 29, 2017

I don't think I've ever seen a newspaper engage in a partisan campaign in this way — not even oped pages. https://t.co/y26YGUSVhJ — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) November 29, 2017

What the actual hell? Has @nytimes registered as a PAC? https://t.co/Vo92ts2WkV — Josh Hammer (@josh_hammer) November 29, 2017

Take a screenshot of this and tweet it back at the NYT if the editorial board ever complains about corporations trying to influence politics again https://t.co/fiyY0xLmSq — Robby Soave (@robbysoave) November 29, 2017

This is an independent expenditure. But yes, give your money to the NY Times so they can spend it on behalf of the Democratic Party. https://t.co/YPrwmzgTpE — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) November 29, 2017

If you're in Maine, you should be filing a complaint with the FEC right now. Not sure what the result would be, but I want them to explicitly say this is not an illegal corporate expenditure against Senator Collins. https://t.co/YPrwmzgTpE — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) November 29, 2017

god bless the media exemption, which allows the New York Times Company, a publicly traded corporation, to engage in unfettered policy advocacy on issues such as the merits of corporate political speech — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) November 29, 2017

How long will it be before Fox News will adopt this tactic? The Times has opened a can of worms. https://t.co/4Pz7ajjm7k — David Martosko (@dmartosko) November 29, 2017

So…. The Paper of Record is now a lobbying / activist arm of the Democratic Party? https://t.co/dw4wJPqPVt — Lee Doren (@LDoren) November 29, 2017

Thanks for coming out as an arm of the Democratic Party. https://t.co/c9yEwXbDaA — JWF (@JammieWF) November 29, 2017

Well, if nothing else, they’ve laid to rest any remaining doubt about their motivations.

God Bless Citizens United. https://t.co/EsLxyCQuqg — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) November 29, 2017

The New York Times sure likes Citizens United when it’s convenient for them.

BUT I THOUGHT WE DON’T LIKE IT WHEN CORPORATIONS ENGAGE IN POLITICAL SPEECH …or was that just “corporations or speech we don’t like” https://t.co/pA9JrNsJML — Josh Perry 🎄 (@MrJoshPerry) November 29, 2017

The NewYorkTimes, a for-profit corporation, opposes equal free speech for other for-profits (Koch), non-profits (NRA), & groups of private citizens. Despite a lower circulation than NRA has members, NYT believes it deserves more free speech. NYT: Free speech for me-Not for thee. https://t.co/XYQ6XecNzI — J.P. Freire (@JPFreire) November 29, 2017

Here is an example of the NYT editorial board ripping the "torrent of money that has flooded elections" https://t.co/dMfcLwKu24 Here's a columnist claiming American democracy is drowning in cash, citing European critics saying its "legalized corruption." https://t.co/4R37cYRYJI https://t.co/y9hzFoWecB — J.P. Freire (@JPFreire) November 29, 2017

If a politician–or a judge–were to suggest limiting the amount of money the Times spent on production of content, the Times would rightly condemn it as anti-free speech. Yet the Times advocates doing just that for others who want to speak out as freely as they do. — J.P. Freire (@JPFreire) November 29, 2017