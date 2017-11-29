If you had Garrison Keillor on your Dirtbag Bingo card, come and collect your prize:

The hits just keep comin’, folks. I

Trending

But it gets better:

He literally did:

Timing is everything.

What happens next? Stay tuned!

Totally:

Two soporific, pervy peas in a pod.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional tweets.

***

Update:

HOLY CRAP! This Deep Thought™ from Garrison Keillor ‘did NOT age well’

***

Update:

***

Update:

Hmmm … seems like there might be more to that story, no?

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: firedGarrison Keillornprsexual misconduct