If you had Garrison Keillor on your Dirtbag Bingo card, come and collect your prize:

BREAKING: Garrison Keillor says he's been fired by Minnesota Public Radio over allegations of inappropriate behavior. — The Associated Press (@AP) November 29, 2017

The hits just keep comin’, folks. I

Can this day get any better? Yes, it can! https://t.co/hk6wcxODwD — JWF (@JammieWF) November 29, 2017

[SCHADENFREUDE INTENSIFIES] https://t.co/c2nuEVYAe0 — Jim Treacher is a dumb pseudonym (@jtLOL) November 29, 2017

Why is it always the lookers pic.twitter.com/aX85WtUDZq — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) November 29, 2017

Lake Woke Be Gone. https://t.co/jdn3fHtYyt — Ed Morrissey (@EdMorrissey) November 29, 2017

Everyone who worked with him at the office dreaded his leering Lake Wobegon gaze. https://t.co/PB1W0q8GCP — Jeff B/DDHQ (@EsotericCD) November 29, 2017

"Lake Blow-me-hon Days" Garrison Keillor — TruthHurts (@tru768) November 29, 2017

A Pervy Home Companion — Josh Greenman (@joshgreenman) November 29, 2017

Its been a quiet week in Lake Woebegon, Minnesota, my home town out there on the edge of the prairie, other than ploughing pastor Liz and the waitress down at the chatterbox cafe while the Norwegian bachelor farmers watched. https://t.co/9MURZBfyXH — CFPB Platypus Director (@PlatypusCovfefe) November 29, 2017

But it gets better:

fwiw, he just wrote a column defending al franken. https://t.co/Uj1KKsDmkZ — kelly cohen (@politiCOHEN_) November 29, 2017

He literally just wrote a column defending Franken https://t.co/07YjJSCXEi — Almaqah (@_Almaqah) November 29, 2017

He literally did:

Just last night, Garrison Keillor pubbed this op/ed: "Al Franken should resign? That’s absurd." https://t.co/wVtdsR9rYz https://t.co/rT4meHw6pE — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) November 29, 2017

Keillor wrote in WaPo YESTERDAY about Franken allegations: "This is pure absurdity, and the atrocity it leads to is a code of public deadliness."https://t.co/ARa2vMCOQu pic.twitter.com/sTf53RRsjg — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) November 29, 2017

Timing is everything.

I wonder if they rehearsed a kiss. pic.twitter.com/TbTRZLEPGu — тѕαя вє¢кєт α∂αмѕ (@BecketAdams) November 29, 2017

What happens next? Stay tuned!

Garrison Keillor and Charlie Rose should do a two-man stage show. — Sonny Bunch (@SonnyBunch) November 29, 2017

Totally:

Two soporific, pervy peas in a pod.

HOLY CRAP! This Deep Thought™ from Garrison Keillor ‘did NOT age well’

MPR says it will end distribution and broadcast of The Writer's Almanac and rebroadcasts of The Best of A Prairie Home Companion with Garrison Keillor as host https://t.co/y7mf9szYxl pic.twitter.com/MR2GFNdnqc — Pioneer Press (@PioneerPress) November 29, 2017

Not only is he getting fired, they are scorching and salting the earth behind him. https://t.co/GUUpo0FbNZ — eric (@eriContrarian) November 29, 2017

In an email to the Star Tribune, Garrison Keillor said, 'I put my hand on a woman's bare back. I meant to pat her back…' https://t.co/ByBY1jhZOT pic.twitter.com/LTii3goVRZ — Star Tribune (@StarTribune) November 29, 2017

Hmmm … seems like there might be more to that story, no?