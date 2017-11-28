What says Christmas more than mocking those who believe in the biblical account of Christ’s birth?

Last week, stand-up comic and actress Cameron Esposito posted this photo of her neighbors’ “Nativity” scene:

Our neighbors’ two Joseph nativity is up & I’m beaming 🎄👬 pic.twitter.com/7OKbFLU7v1 — Cameron Esposito (@cameronesposito) November 24, 2017

There’s this one, too:

Here's my gaytivity scene with 2 Marys. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/J8itjUCOgr — Mrs Lady (@Rogue_MrsLady) November 26, 2017

Great. Big round of applause. Now, what exactly is stuff like this supposed to accomplish for the LGBT community?

Why is it ok for you to disrespect somebody’s religion but not others? — Black Conservative (@AAconservative) November 28, 2017

I'm a strong defenders of the lgbtq community but I can't see how this is anything but mockery of Christians. — AlbeertaStan (@AlbeertaStan) November 27, 2017

Honestly wondering why it’s acceptable, as you see it, to make a mockery of something others believe in? I’m sure others mock you for your beliefs and maybe far worse, but I have to think you don’t desire it. Is it that you don’t feel respected therefore you won’t show respect? — Greg Tonkinson, DMin (@gregtonkinson) November 28, 2017

A woman is the spiritual mother of 2+ billion Christians worldwide, but now you want to take this away as well? Why do you hate women? #patriarchy — Jeff Castro (@jeffcaster907) November 28, 2017