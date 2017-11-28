What says Christmas more than mocking those who believe in the biblical account of Christ’s birth?

Last week, stand-up comic and actress Cameron Esposito posted this photo of her neighbors’ “Nativity” scene:

There’s this one, too:

Great. Big round of applause. Now, what exactly is stuff like this supposed to accomplish for the LGBT community?

